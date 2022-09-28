Around the NFL

NFL says every indication is concussion protocol was followed with Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa

Published: Sep 28, 2022
The NFL confirmed on Wednesday that a review is ongoing into whether the Dolphins followed the league's concussion protocol Sunday when examining a possible head injury for quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and said that every indication is that the protocol was followed.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Sunday that the NFLPA planned to investigate the handling of Tagovailoa's concussion evaluation after the quarterback exited Sunday's win over the Bills with what was initially announced by the Dolphins as a head injury. Tagovailoa sustained a hit in the first quarter from Bills linebacker Matt Milano, who was flagged for roughing the passer on the play. Tagovailoa stumbled following the play and was replaced in the game by backup quarterback Teddy Bridgewater.

Tagovailoa later returned to the field for the start of the second half. Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel told reporters after the game that Tagovailoa suffered a lower back injury in the first half, which was exacerbated by the hit from Milano.

NFL EVP of communications Jeff Miller told reporters on Wednesday that the review is expected to take one or two weeks.

The Dolphins officially listed Tagovailoa as questionable on Wednesday for Miami's Thursday night game against Cincinnati.

