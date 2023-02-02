NFL, Saweetie, Intuit bring first-ever Super Bowl concert to Roblox

Today, the National Football League announced plans for the Saweetie Super Bowl Concert Presented by Intuit on Roblox. Starring Warner Records hip-hop artist Saweetie, the free virtual concert will be an official part of the NFL's Super Bowl LVII event line-up. It will take place in Warner Music Group's Rhythm City, a first-of-its-kind music-themed social roleplay experience on Roblox that was announced earlier this week. Saweetie will perform a family-friendly, fully motion-captured performance featuring her hit singles including "Tap-In," that will bring the excitement of an NFL Super Bowl musical performance to millions of fans in the metaverse. The virtual concert will celebrate the upcoming Super Bowl LVII and promote a message of female empowerment to all tuning in.

"I'm really excited to bring this iconic moment to the metaverse and share my music with a whole new audience in such a unique way! As an artist, innovator, and football fan, to be able to perform during Super Bowl LVII weekend in this new world -- Rhythm City on Roblox -- is something I never imagined that I would be involved in. I am very grateful and happy about this opportunity," said Saweetie. "I can't wait for fans to experience what we've created."

The virtual concert will premiere on Friday, Feb. 10 at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT and will re-air every hour on the hour until Sunday, Feb. 12. The concert will also be paired with a collection of digital items that will be sold on the Roblox marketplace.

In addition to the virtual concert, the NFL will also launch Super NFL Tycoon on Roblox presented by Intuit on Saturday, February 4. The NFL's latest experience on Roblox will allow millions of users to live the fantasy of being an NFL team owner and practice important financial and business skills with Intuit's help. Super NFL Tycoon simulates an authentic business experience, from drafting a team and building an "Intuit Stadium," to managing cash flow, payroll, taxes and customer acquisition with the help of Intuit's products. For the upcoming virtual concert, users will be able to move between Super NFL Tycoon and Rhythm City through a designated portal to allow for easy access between the experiences.

"The Saweetie Super Bowl Concert Presented by Intuit will be an anchor entertainment event bringing fans together in the metaverse and further cementing the tradition of content innovation at the Super Bowl," said Ed Kiang, VP of Video Gaming at the NFL. "Working with Roblox has enabled us to create interactive shared experiences and with the virtual concert and Super NFL Tycoon we will unlock deeper fan engagement."

"With only one in four high school students having access to personal finance courses, we're committed to finding innovative ways to expose more young people to financial literacy tools," said Lara Balazs, Intuit's Chief Marketing Officer and General Manager of Strategic Partner Group. "The metaverse provides an age-appropriate environment to introduce younger people to important financial concepts in a fun and engaging manner. We are proud to bring this fun learning opportunity to highly engaged sports and entertainment fans."

The Saweetie Super Bowl Concert, Super NFL Tycoon, and Rhythm City are all experiences developed in partnership with Gamefam, a leading gaming and content company across metaverse platforms.

"Bringing a cultural moment like the Super Bowl to the metaverse with such innovative partners marks a shift in how brands are coming together to create the next generation of metaverse gaming experiences," said Ricardo Briceno, Chief Business Officer, Gamefam.

To access the Saweetie Super Bowl Concert Presented by Intuit on Roblox, visit https://roblox.com/rhythmcity.