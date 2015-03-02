NFL salary cap will be $143.28 million in 2015

The 2015 NFL salary cap is officially in. And it's high.
NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reports that the NFL told teams Monday that the 2015 salary cap will be $143.28 million -- well above its December estimate of $138 million -- per a source who received the news.
The salary cap figure has ballooned in recent years as the effects of new bulging television deals are being figured into the amount. The total has jumped $10 million each of the past two seasons.
Several teams will enter the free-agent market on March 10 with large chunks of cap space available. Per OverTheCap.com -- based on a $143 million projection with additional cap carry over where applicable -- the Jaguars have $68.2 million, the Raiders $55.4 million, the Browns $53.74 million and Jets $51.45 million in cap space.
NFL Media's Albert Breer reports the following figures for the 2015 transition tag: Cornerback ($11.082M); defensive end ($11.958M); defensive tackle ($9.314M); linebacker ($11.058M); offensive line ($11.096M); punter/kicker ($3.716M); quarterback ($16.155M); running back ($9.037M); safety ($8.263M); tight end ($7.071M); wide receiver ($10.971M).
