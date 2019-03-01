NFL salary cap for 2019 season set at $188.2M

Once again, the NFL salary cap is going up.
Officially, the salary cap for 2019 will be $188.2 million, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.
The cap will rise from the 2018 amount of $177.2M.
NFL Network's Tom Pelissero added it's the sixth straight year in which the cap has risen at least $10M per franchise, due to continued revenue growth.
Free agency officially starts on March 13, the beginning of the NFL calendar year. Two days prior, players can begin negotiating.
Indianapolis Colts: $106,436,235
New York Jets: $96,284,882
Houston Texans: $80,903,667
Buffalo Bills: $79,986,112
Cleveland Browns: $79,199,465
Oakland Raiders: $72,420,680
San Francisco 49ers: $67,493,622
Seattle Seahawks: $48,378,466
Cincinnati Bengals: $49,467,713
Dallas Cowboys: $47,620,275
Tennessee Titans: $43,514,313
Arizona Cardinals: $37,586,094
Denver Broncos: $34,581,784
Green Bay Packers: $34,529,260
Detroit Lions: $33,648,442
New York Giants: $26,507,535
Kansas City Chiefs: $25,155,167
Los Angeles Chargers: $22,548,868
Los Angeles Rams: $21,052,887
Atlanta Falcons: $22,458,182
New England Patriots: $19,425,720
Baltimore Ravens: $18,610,157
Carolina Panthers: $17,459,065
Washington Redskins: $16,969,921
Pittsburgh Steelers: $16,329,956
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: $15,708,489
Chicago Bears: $13,666,141
New Orleans Saints: $10,799,712
Miami Dolphins: $9,616,316
Minnesota Vikings: $5,340,897
Philadelphia Eagles: $4,233,815
Jacksonville Jaguars: - $2,365,428
Below are the official franchise and transition tag numbers.
Nonexclusive Rights Franchise Players
Position CPA Tenders
Quarterback $24,865,000
Running back $11,214,000
Wide receiver $16,787,000
Tight end $10,387,000
Offensive linemen $14,067,000
Defensive end $17,128,000
Defensive tackle $15,209,000
Linebacker $15,443,000
Cornerback $16,022,000
Safety $11,150,000
Kicker/Punter $4,971,000
Transition Players
Position CPA Tenders
Quarterback $22,783,000
Running back $9,099,000
Wide receiver $14,794,000
Tight end $8,815,000
Offensive linemen $12,866,000
Defensive end $14,360,000
Defensive tackle $12,378,000
Linebacker $13,222,000
Cornerback $13,703,000
Safety $9,531,000
Kicker/Punter $4,537,000