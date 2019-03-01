Around the NFL

NFL salary cap for 2019 season set at $188.2M

Published: Mar 01, 2019 at 09:37 AM
Grant Gordon

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

Once again, the NFL salary cap is going up.

Officially, the salary cap for 2019 will be $188.2 million, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

The cap will rise from the 2018 amount of $177.2M.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero added it's the sixth straight year in which the cap has risen at least $10M per franchise, due to continued revenue growth.

Free agency officially starts on March 13, the beginning of the NFL calendar year. Two days prior, players can begin negotiating.

Each team's effective cap space is listed below, per Over The Cap.

Indianapolis Colts: $106,436,235

New York Jets: $96,284,882

Houston Texans: $80,903,667

Buffalo Bills: $79,986,112

Cleveland Browns: $79,199,465

Oakland Raiders: $72,420,680

San Francisco 49ers: $67,493,622

Seattle Seahawks: $48,378,466

Cincinnati Bengals: $49,467,713

Dallas Cowboys: $47,620,275

Tennessee Titans: $43,514,313

Arizona Cardinals: $37,586,094

Denver Broncos: $34,581,784

Green Bay Packers: $34,529,260

Detroit Lions: $33,648,442

New York Giants: $26,507,535

Kansas City Chiefs: $25,155,167

Los Angeles Chargers: $22,548,868

Los Angeles Rams: $21,052,887

Atlanta Falcons: $22,458,182

New England Patriots: $19,425,720

Baltimore Ravens: $18,610,157

Carolina Panthers: $17,459,065

Washington Redskins: $16,969,921

Pittsburgh Steelers: $16,329,956

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: $15,708,489

Chicago Bears: $13,666,141

New Orleans Saints: $10,799,712

Miami Dolphins: $9,616,316

Minnesota Vikings: $5,340,897

Philadelphia Eagles: $4,233,815

Jacksonville Jaguars: - $2,365,428

Below are the official franchise and transition tag numbers.

Nonexclusive Rights Franchise Players

Position CPA Tenders

Quarterback $24,865,000

Running back $11,214,000

Wide receiver $16,787,000

Tight end $10,387,000

Offensive linemen $14,067,000

Defensive end $17,128,000

Defensive tackle $15,209,000

Linebacker $15,443,000

Cornerback $16,022,000

Safety $11,150,000

Kicker/Punter $4,971,000

Transition Players

Position CPA Tenders

Quarterback $22,783,000

Running back $9,099,000

Wide receiver $14,794,000

Tight end $8,815,000

Offensive linemen $12,866,000

Defensive end $14,360,000

Defensive tackle $12,378,000

Linebacker $13,222,000

Cornerback $13,703,000

Safety $9,531,000

Kicker/Punter $4,537,000

