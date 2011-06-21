NFL's workhorse backs still have plenty left to give

That load could be just as heavy this season with a rookie quarterback (Christian Ponder) likely the starter for a good chunk of the season. If Minnesota doesn't re-sign wide receiver Sidney Rice, Peterson could be even more involved. His backup, Toby Gerhart, showed a lot of promise as the season went on so he could be used more to spell Peterson, but don't expect Peterson's role to change much. Keep in mind that offensive coordinator Bill Musgrave came from Atlanta, where Turner was used as a bell cow.