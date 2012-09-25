NFL's wild Week 3 gets even crazier in Seattle

Published: Sep 24, 2012 at 09:39 PM

The wildest week in recent NFL memory ended, appropriately, with the wildest -- and most controversial -- play of them all. When the dust had settled on Monday night, the Seattle Seahawks had their second straight home upset, and the Green Bay Packers somehow fell to 1-2.

Here's what else is on tap Tuesday:

» Get a head start on the day's football buzz with "NFL AM" at 6 a.m. ET. Today, Larry Fitzgerald joins the crew in-studio to talk about his 3-0 Arizona Cardinals, the surprise of the NFL after three weeks.

Instant Debate: Best of Week 3?

a

Justin Tucker's game-winning kick for the Ravens capped a wild Sunday. Our analysts pick their favorite moments. More ...

» How much did Minnesota's upset of San Francisco roil the NFL.com Power Poll? Find out this morning, and see where our experts rank your favorite team.

» Who's been more impressive this season -- Joe Flacco or Matt Schaub? Daniel Jeremiah checks in with his QB performance report.

» Albert Breer takes a look at Matt Ryan and the 3-0 Atlanta Falcons in his Inside The NFL notebook.

» Bucky Brooks on the most surprising unit of the NFL season so far: the Arizona Cardinals defense.

» Adam Schein explains why the New York Giants will win the NFC East.

» Catch replays of two of Sunday's wildest games on NFL Network Tuesday night: First up is the Tennessee Titans' 44-41 victory over the Detroit Lions at 8 p.m. ET; then at 9:30 p.m. it's the Oakland Raiders' 34-31 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

» It's not too late to start a fantasy football team on NFL.com.

» Happy birthday to Detroit Lions wide receiver Calvin Johnson, who turns 27 on Tuesday. Also celebrating birthdays on Tuesday are Tennessee Titans quarterback Matt Hasselbeck, who turns 37, and New York Jets tight end Dustin Keller, who turns 28.

Want to get NFL.com's top 10 headlines sent to your inbox daily? Click here for details.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL Training Camp 2021 primer: Key info, dates, locations

Here's everything you need to know about the NFL's upcoming training camps. 
news

NFL suspends retiring OT Jared Veldheer for six games

﻿The NFL has suspended free-agent offensive tackle Jared Veldheer for the first six games of the 2021 season, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. Veldheer has announced he's retiring. 
news

Meyer: Tim Tebow 'one of 90 trying to make the team' as Jaguars OTAs continue

The Urban Meyer era is very much underway in Jacksonville, and because it's 2021 and Tim Tebow is back in the league, Meyer fielded questions regarding his status Thursday.
news

Next Gen Stats' top 10 disruptors of 2020: Aaron Donald ranks high, but not No. 1 ...

Nick Shook ranks the top 10 disruptors of 2020 using Next Gen Stats. Aaron Donald makes the list, of course, but the reigning Defensive Player of the Year's ranking might surprise you.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW