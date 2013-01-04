NFL's Wild Card Weekend nears; coaching whirlwind

Published: Jan 03, 2013 at 07:24 PM

Get a head start on Friday's football talk with "NFL AM" at 6 a.m. ET on NFL Network. Today, Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green and Indianapolis Colts general manager Ryan Grigson joins us as we get serious about analyzing this weekend's four wild-card games. Plus all the latest developments in the Kansas City Chiefs' pursuit of Andy Reid, and Oregon coach Chip Kelly's pending NFL interviews.

Here's what else is on tap for Friday:

» Michael Lombardi's Front Office View column takes a look at the intrigue of the NFL's hiring/firing season. And keep track of all the latest NFL head-coaching news here.

» Daniel Jeremiah rates the Top 10 players in the 2012 NFL playoffs.

» Our analysts give their picks for Super Bowl XLVII.

» Delve into the X's and O's of this weekend's NFL matchups in a special edition of "Playbook: Wild Card Saturday" at 8 p.m. ET on NFL Network.

» Jeff Darlington explains how Ray Lewis, the all-world linebacker who's meant so much to the Baltimore Ravens, inspired the team one more time with his retirement announcement.

» Bucky Brooks has 10 players to watch in his BCS title game preview.

» Watch some of the nation's top high school football players compete in the 2012 Semper Fidelis All-American Bowl tonight at 9 p.m. ET on NFL Network.

» You've got a clean slate for your fantasy team in the postseason. Start over by playing the NFL Fantasy Playoff Challenge for free for a chance to win a trip to Super Bowl XLVIII in New York.

» Happy birthday to Hall of Fame coach Don Shula, who turns 83 on Friday, and to San Diego Chargers safety Eric Weddle, who turns 28.

