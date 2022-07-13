NFL's Troy Vincent, IFAF's Pierre Trochet announced as co-chairs of 'Vision28' Group to spearhead flag football's efforts for Olympic inclusion

Pierre Trochet, President of the International Federation of American Football (IFAF) and Troy Vincent, Executive Vice President of Football Operations of the National Football League (NFL), have today been announced as co-chairs of the newly formed "Vision28" Group to lead flag football's efforts towards inclusion at Olympic Games Los Angeles 2028.

The announcement was made on the sidelines of The World Games 2022 in Birmingham, Alabama, where flag football is making a milestone first appearance at a major, global multi-sport event. The NFL is presenting partner of flag football at these Games, which have seen eight women's and eight men's teams representing 10 countries from across three continents light up the iconic Legion Field stadium in a series of electrifying contests.

"It's an honor to work alongside Troy to realize our shared ambition of flag football in the Olympic Games," said Trochet. "This joint leadership sends a clear message about the strength of our shared belief in everything flag football can bring to the Olympic Games and the Olympic movement.

"Flag is one of the world's fastest-growing sports for a reason. It's fast, it's creative, it's skillful, it's fun. It's America's sport with a Californian spirit. Flag will be a statement pick for LA28, embodying the vision of new-era Games at the nexus of sports and entertainment. We have seen a glimpse of all that potential here at the World Games."

As co-chairs of the Vision28 Group, Trochet and Vincent will spearhead efforts to build on flag's World Games success with an eye on inclusion as an additional sport at the Olympic Games LA28. The double appointment underscores the true partnership between IFAF and the NFL -- and the strength of both organizations' commitment to deliver flag's Olympic dream.

The Vision28 Group will bring together key executives and ambassadors from IFAF, the NFL and the wider American football community, with a mission to showcase everything flag football can offer to LA28 and the Olympic movement, long-term.

"We see flag football as an all-inclusive sport, which makes it a great vehicle to spread the values of American football around the world," said Vincent. "As co-chair of the Vision28 mission, the NFL is committed to place critical assets such as technological, broadcast, commercial, sports science, youth engagement, fan engagement at the service of the Olympic movement and our shared global goal of football for all."

Flag football is a short, non-contact format of American football, which is the United States' most popular sport. Flag is played by teams of five and prioritizes speed, creativity and athleticism -- qualities that align with modern sports consumption habits and are popular with Gen Z audiences. It is also adaptable to a wide range of venues -- stadiums, indoor arenas and temporary urban sports parks -- making it a flexible and low-cost proposition for multi-sport event organizers.

Flag football is a cornerstone of the NFL's participation and development strategy and a growing focus for the organization. Internationally, it is one of the fastest-growing sports, already played by men and women through IFAF programs in more than 100 countries. The game has great scope for further growth thanks to its highly accessible and inclusive qualities, notably as a platform for female participation in American football.

"As an athlete it is my dream to see flag football in the Olympic Games -- to see the game that I love represented on sport's greatest stage," said Diana Flores, IFAF Athlete Ambassador and member of the Mexican women's national team. "It would truly be the highlight of my life to represent my country at Los Angeles 2028.