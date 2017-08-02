NFL's top six pass-rushing duos entering 2017 season

Donald followed up a Rookie of the Year award with back-to-back seasons ranked as PFF's top defensive player. On this list of tough guys, Donald wins my vote as the strongest. He also ends more plays with immediate pressure from his quick first step than anyone else in the league, plays that usually don't end up in the box score. Now, Donald, who is currently holding out for a new contract, will get to join forces with one of the greatest coordinators in league history in Wade Phillips.