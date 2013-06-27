NFL's top player revealed tonight on NFL Network

Published: Jun 26, 2013 at 08:26 PM

Two months of suspense ends tonight as the final 10 spots are filled on "The Top 100 Players of 2013" in a two-hour special beginning at 8 p.m. ET on NFL Network. And stay tuned for the one-hour reaction show at 10 p.m.

Here's what else is on tap for Thursday:

» Get a jump on Thursday's football talk with a jam-packed edition of "NFL AM" beginning at 6 a.m. ET on NFL Network, as Kansas City Chiefs running back Jamaal Charles and Minnesota Vikings fullback Jerome Felton (Adrian Peterson's lead blocker) join us in studio. Plus, Pro Football Hall of Famer Jim Kelly on his recent cancer surgery, Michelle Beisner from the Madden NFL Pigskin Pro-AM in San Diego, attorney Robin Sax and investigator Luis A. Bolaños break down the Aaron Hernandez murder case, and NFL Network's Rich Hollenberg with the latest news from North Attleboro, Mass.

» Jeff Darlington continues his reports from the NFL Rookie Symposium in Aurora, Ohio, on "NFL Total Access" at 7 p.m. ET on NFL Network.

» Bucky Brooks continues a series that examines leading candidates for Most Improved Player of 2013 with a look at Miami Dolphins running back Lamar Miller.

» NFL Network and NFL.com's Around The League have launched their "32 in 32" series, breaking down the biggest subplots of every NFL team as the 2013 season approaches. Up today: The Arizona Cardinals.

» We've compiled an all-time list of the most underrated and overrated players for every team. Up next: The Tennessee Titans and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

» Seattle Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner and Kansas City Chiefs running back Jamaal Charles join Steve Wyche and Mark Kriegel on an all-new Double Coverage podcast.

» Around The Leaguekicks off its "Top 40 Players Making a Leap in 2013" with a look at St. Louis Rams running back Isaiah Pead and Tennessee Titanslinebacker Zach Brown.

» NFL Evolution reports on how Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Vincent Jackson, a military brat himself, holds a football camp for military youth in the area at the Bucs training facility.

» Happy birthday to Seattle Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner, who turns 23 on Thursday.

