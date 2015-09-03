NFL's top offensive divisions: NFC East, NFC North both stacked

This division is littered with relatively inexperienced quarterbacks, meaning the offenses could struggle with consistency and productivity -- aside from the Indianapolis Colts, who are unlikely to face such challenges with Andrew Luck under center. Marcus Mariota's Tennessee Titans, Blake Bortles' Jacksonville Jaguars and Brian Hoyer's Houston Texans will certainly have difficulty putting points on the board. While Mariota and Bortles are poised to ignite their offenses with their athleticism and arm talent, they could struggle with turnovers as they continue to adapt to the pro game. Hoyer can manage a game and win when supported by playmakers on the perimeter, but the loss of Arian Foster could force the seventh-year pro -- who has still started just 17 games -- out of his comfort zone. Given that the Colts are viewed as the only elite offense within the division, the AFC South is this list's cellar dweller.