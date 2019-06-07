NFL's top 5 pass-rushing tandems; Eagles wise to extend Wentz

However, we could get a chance to see exactly that this season if the Packers trot out the package that Pettine has been experimenting with during OTAs and minicamps. Based on reports coming from team observers, the Packers have introduced a sub-package with Gary and Za'Darius Smith positioned as inside rushers and Fackrell and Preston Smith rushing off the edges. This might sound familiar to Packers fans. The package is similar to some of the exotic combinations used by former coordinator Dom Capers in the past, one of which was dubbed the "NASCAR" package in 2014. But this version would be souped-up by the presence of four athletes who have the potential to get after the passer from a three-point stance or stand-up position.