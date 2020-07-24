NFL's top 10 second-year players; Washington Football Team rebrand

During my playing days in the 1990s, I watched three of my Pro Football Hall of Fame teammates (Reggie White, Bruce Smith and Derrick Thomas) abuse opposing offensive tackles at home. Each pass rusher would utilize initial quickness and snap-count anticipation to get a head start at the line. Thomas, in particular, would capitalize on the raucous environment at Arrowhead Stadium. He not only fed off the energy of the crowd, but he overwhelmed hesitant pass protectors with his exceptional first-step quickness and anticipation of the snap. No. 58's get-off, burst and acceleration made him an unstoppable force off the edge on obvious passing downs at home.

I was on the field during the 1998 season opener against the Raiders when he sacked Jeff George six times -- one of which resulted in a safety -- and forced a fumble. It was the most dominant individual defensive performance that I've witnessed during my 20-plus years in and around the league. It also illustrated how an elite pass rusher can take over a game when the home crowd is whipped into a frenzy. My belief in this notion was only strengthened after studying the largest home-to-road sack differentials among the 34 members of the 100-plus sacks club:

Derrick Thomas, Chiefs: +42.5

Dwight Freeney, Colts and Cardinals: +31.5

William Fuller, Oilers: +25.5

Jared Allen, Chiefs and Vikings: +23

Robert Mathis, Colts: +22

It's interesting to note that three of those five players (Freeney, Fuller and Mathis) spent the bulk of their careers with teams that played their homes games indoors. Allen and Thomas played in front of what's been dubbed the loudest crowd in the NFL at Arrowhead Stadium (according to Guinness World Records), and Allen also spent half his career with the Vikings, who played their home games in a dome.

When I take another glance at the aforementioned teams with the best home records since 2015, I don't believe it's a coincidence that each squad currently features, or recently featured, a five-star pass rusher in the starting lineup. OK, the Patriots might be the exception, but keep in mind that they place a premium on coverage over pass rush with their defensive approach.

That said, the Vikings could be the team that's most impacted by a small or nonexistent home crowd. Mike Zimmer's squad has 34 more sacks at home than on the road since 2015 (125 sacks at home; 91 sacks on the road), with Danielle Hunter and others feasting on opponents overwhelmed by the raucous Minnesota crowd.

Without the usual noise and energy to tip the scales in their favor, particularly with the defense on the field, the Vikings would lose one of the biggest advantages in the league. The Steelers, Packers and Saints would also miss out on the favorable conditions that routinely help lead to Ws.