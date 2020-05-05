NFL's top 10 offenses: Chiefs, Ravens pulling away from pack

There were weeks last season when Evans made a run at Saints record-breaker Michael Thomas as the most dangerous big receiver in football. There were other weeks when Godwin made a run at Evans as the best all-around receiver on the roster. There may not be a better one-two punch out there. What can we expect from Gronkowski, fresh out of the WWE's squared circle? For the bulk of the 2018 season, he was outplayed by new teammate Howard, who was well on his way to a Pro Bowl berth of his own before a foot injury ended the younger tight end's season in November. With yet another Lombardi Trophy on the line, though, Gronkowski came through with game-changing plays against the Chiefs and Rams in the AFC Championship Game and Super Bowl LIII.