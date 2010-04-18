NFL's top 10 draft steals in league history

Published: Apr 18, 2010 at 06:32 AM

Tom Brady, sixth-round pick in 2000

   Brady has led the 
  [Patriots](/teams/newenglandpatriots/profile?team=NE) to four Super Bowls and three titles since 2001. As the MVP in 2007, he set an NFL record with 50 touchdown passes.

Joe Montana, third-round pick in 1979

   The 
  [49ers](/teams/sanfrancisco49ers/profile?team=SF) won four 
  [Super Bowl](http://www.nfl.com/superbowl/47)s with Montana at quarterback during the 1980s and he landed in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Terrell Davis, sixth-round pick in 1995

   Davis rushed for 6,413 yards in his first four seasons for the 
  [Broncos](/teams/denverbroncos/profile?team=DEN), helping Denver to wins in 
  [Super Bowl](http://www.nfl.com/superbowl/47) XXXII and XXXIII.

Deacon Jones, 14th-round pick in 1961

   Jones played in eight 
  [Pro Bowl](http://www.nfl.com/probowl)s, including seven straight for the 
  [Rams](/teams/st.louisrams/profile?team=STL), as a pass rush specialist and won Defensive Player of the Year honors twice.

Dan Marino, first-round pick in 1983

   Even though the 
  [Dolphins](/teams/miamidolphins/profile?team=MIA) took Marino 27th overall, five quarterbacks were taken before the man who rewrote the NFL's passing record book.

Bo Jackson, seventh-round pick in 1987

   Jackson was the top overall pick in 1986, but didn't sign with the Bucs. He averaged 5.4 yards per carry with Oakland in a career shortened by injury.

Shannon Sharpe, seventh-round pick in 1990

   In 14 seasons, Sharpe won three 
  [Super Bowl](http://www.nfl.com/superbowl/47)s. At the time he retired in 2003, he held the tight end record for receptions, yards and touchdowns.

Ray Guy, first-round pick in 1973

   The only punter ever to be taken in the first round of the draft, Guy averaged 42.4 yards on his punts over 14 seasons with the 
  [Raiders](/teams/oaklandraiders/profile?team=OAK).

Larry Wilson, seventh-round pick in 1960

   During Wilson's 13-year career with the 
  [Cardinals](/teams/arizonacardinals/profile?team=ARI), the safety made eight 
  [Pro Bowl](http://www.nfl.com/probowl)s and had 52 interceptions en route to being enshrined in Canton.

Roger Staubach, 10th-round pick in 1964

   With Staubach under center, the 
  [Cowboys](/teams/dallascowboys/profile?team=DAL) scored victories in 
  [Super Bowl](http://www.nfl.com/superbowl/47)s VI and XII. He led the NFL in passing four times and went to six 
  [Pro Bowl](http://www.nfl.com/probowl)s.

