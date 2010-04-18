NFL's top 10 draft steals in league history

Brady has led the
[Patriots](/teams/newenglandpatriots/profile?team=NE) to four Super Bowls and three titles since 2001. As the MVP in 2007, he set an NFL record with 50 touchdown passes.
The
[49ers](/teams/sanfrancisco49ers/profile?team=SF) won four
[Super Bowl](http://www.nfl.com/superbowl/47)s with Montana at quarterback during the 1980s and he landed in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
Davis rushed for 6,413 yards in his first four seasons for the
[Broncos](/teams/denverbroncos/profile?team=DEN), helping Denver to wins in
[Super Bowl](http://www.nfl.com/superbowl/47) XXXII and XXXIII.
Jones played in eight
[Pro Bowl](http://www.nfl.com/probowl)s, including seven straight for the
[Rams](/teams/st.louisrams/profile?team=STL), as a pass rush specialist and won Defensive Player of the Year honors twice.
Even though the
[Dolphins](/teams/miamidolphins/profile?team=MIA) took Marino 27th overall, five quarterbacks were taken before the man who rewrote the NFL's passing record book.
Jackson was the top overall pick in 1986, but didn't sign with the Bucs. He averaged 5.4 yards per carry with Oakland in a career shortened by injury.
In 14 seasons, Sharpe won three
[Super Bowl](http://www.nfl.com/superbowl/47)s. At the time he retired in 2003, he held the tight end record for receptions, yards and touchdowns.
The only punter ever to be taken in the first round of the draft, Guy averaged 42.4 yards on his punts over 14 seasons with the
[Raiders](/teams/oaklandraiders/profile?team=OAK).
During Wilson's 13-year career with the
[Cardinals](/teams/arizonacardinals/profile?team=ARI), the safety made eight
[Pro Bowl](http://www.nfl.com/probowl)s and had 52 interceptions en route to being enshrined in Canton.
With Staubach under center, the
[Cowboys](/teams/dallascowboys/profile?team=DAL) scored victories in
[Super Bowl](http://www.nfl.com/superbowl/47)s VI and XII. He led the NFL in passing four times and went to six
[Pro Bowl](http://www.nfl.com/probowl)s.