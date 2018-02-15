NFL's top 10 cornerbacks in 2017: A.J. Bouye rules the roost

Ramsey was one of the most dominant defensive players in the NFL during the 2017 season, his second as a pro player. It's hard to overstate what he brings to the table. Ramsey posted an impressive 57.2 passer rating in coverage, bested by only three qualifying corners, including the defender across from him in A.J. Bouye. Opposing teams targeted him on 25.6 percent of his coverage plays, only to be denied repeatedly. Ramsey let just 47.5 percent of the passes sent into his coverage to go down as completions. Even when he does give up a reception, Ramsey is one of the rare corners who isn't the least bit shy about laying the wood on opposing ball carriers. Still just 23 years old, Ramsey is set up to be not just one of the game's defensive cornerstones, but one of the faces of the entire league for years to come.