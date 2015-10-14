NFL's six best defensive players not named J.J. Watt

1. Pernell McPhee, outside linebacker, Chicago Bears: McPhee has had a fantastic start to the 2015 season and is doing just about everything in John Fox's defense. Last week, in a rather surprising win over the Chiefs, everything extended to a blocked field goal which he essentially willed to himself out of thin air. Disappointed after the Chiefs picked on him three plays in a row down the stretch with the counter run, McPhee busted Donald Stephenson on the field goal try and nearly palmed the football. He's been by far the best player on Chicago's defense this year thanks mostly to an increased focus on the run, but in pure rush situations like a third-and-5 in the third quarter against the Chiefs Sunday, he is tough to contain with just one blocker.