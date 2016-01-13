NFL's return to L.A.: Business deal smiles on Rams, hurts others

There was more than just one somebody who lost, though. Fans of the Chargers and Raiders are left to wonder what the future holds. In San Diego, there might be one last gasp to get stadium funding passed this summer, but that might prove to be a final raising of hopes before Spanos ultimately chooses over the next year to swallow his disappointment at how this played out and go into business with Kroenke, a man he rather clearly does not like or trust. Chargers fans can spend the next months wondering if this is just an estrangement or a coming divorce or -- perhaps a longshot -- the shove Spanos needed toward a reconciliation. Only Davis had not burned bridges on his way to Houston, although his statement that Raider Nation would be looking for a home probably did not warm hearts in Oakland, even if it was the smart play to maintain what little leverage he has.