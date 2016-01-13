Analysis

NFL's return to L.A.: Business deal smiles on Rams, hurts others

Published: Jan 13, 2016 at 02:16 AM
Judy_Battista_1400x1000
Judy Battista

Senior National Columnist

HOUSTON -- The most evocative moments of the NFL's return to Los Angeles came just slightly off center stage, while Commissioner Roger Goodell completed the swift coronation by announcing that owners had approved the return of the Los Angeles Rams.

It was as if the NFL map was written on an Etch A Sketch and the day of shaking in a meeting room had already erased St. Louis from the picture. That was a verbal dagger to the heart of fans there, but at least their agony wasn't in front of us to witness at that moment. Instead, we had San Diego Chargers owner Dean Spanos and Oakland Raiders owner Mark Davis in the roles of the scorned. They, alone on that stage, knew what St. Louis Rams fans were feeling Tuesday night, because they had just endured a day in which the people they thought would have their backs had instead rejected them -- dramatically, stunningly, but soundly.

The NFL finally returning to Los Angeles was a cause of celebration and maybe a little relief for plenty of people who had been vexed by the league's inability to figure out a solution there for two decades. Rams fans in Los Angeles -- and there are plenty of those -- get their team back and the NFL gets the revenue/buzz-generating venture it hoped for. And Stan Kroenke even mentioned that his planned multi-use project might help low-income people in the area. If that turns out to be true, and the NFL's staggering cash register would open for those who are least likely to be able to afford a seat in Kroenke's envisioned palace, it would be difficult not to applaud. But for now, the Rams to Los Angeles was a victory for Kroenke and his billions and for people in Los Angeles who were tired of watching everybody else's teams on television each Sunday.

For fans of palace intrigue, this was a delicious spectacle, but it also had something for those who revel in a bit of schadenfreude. Spanos called the entire process of seeking relocation excruciating and that was certainly true. But when he and Davis exited the dais without a word Tuesday evening, as Kroenke's coronation continued apace, fans who still wake up startled to learn that big-time sports is a ruthless high-level business could take comfort in knowing that they finally had something in common with the men whose teams have them wrapped around their fingers. Sports can be cold and cruel, nearly as often in the boardrooms as on the playing fields.

In solving a two-decades-long problem by allowing the Rams to move to Los Angeles -- and whatever else you might think about how this played out, it is inarguable that it was ridiculous that the nation's most popular sport and entertainment property did not have residence in the entertainment capital of the world -- the NFL allowed two others to fester. A large part of the appeal of the rejected Carson proposal that would have paired the Chargers and Raiders in a stadium in that Los Angeles suburb was that it would have solved the NFL's two most intractable stadium issues in one fell swoop. It had the support of the stalwart owners on the relocation committee because it was the more practical, level-headed approach.

But this was not a decision that would be carried by the practical, level-headed ones. From the start, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones had championed Kroenke's vision for a stadium and multi-use complex in Inglewood. It is not hard to see that it was the scope of Kroenke's ambition -- the razzle-dazzle that accompanies the idea of a glass-roofed stadium that could host everything from Super Bowls to political conventions -- that delighted Jones. Jones knows something about the appeal of spectacle and shiny objects but he is also a visionary. Early in the fall, in discussing Los Angeles, he told me that he felt Kroenke was the right man to take the NFL into Los Angeles because he had the vision and business acumen to do it. Kroenke, after all, has the unique and fortuitous background in global sports and real estate, a handy combination to shepherd through a mammoth stadium project. His Inglewood proposal offers the NFL the greatest revenue-generating opportunities and that, in the end, is what carried the day.

Left unsaid, but certainly understood, in Jones' assessment was that he feared that Spanos and Davis simply did not have the skill or the ambition to maximize Los Angeles for the NFL. There is much personal sentiment among NFL owners for Spanos -- the owners who sat on the relocation committee repeatedly referenced that owners thought he was a good partner and did not want to leave him out. But that is ultimately what they did, when a secret ballot -- that was a critical decision because it allowed the old alliances to fall away -- revealed that while owners might like Spanos, they love Kroenke's plan.

If that meant Spanos and Davis were left twisting in the wind, well, this is just business. Want to know how many of the owners viewed this transaction? Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross, a real estate mogul himself, declared that everybody won. When asked if St. Louis fans won, his response was simple: "Well, somebody had to lose." Tone deaf, but accurate.

Striking during this entire episode was how NFL fans viewed it, through the prism of team popularity and potential success on the field. That Derek Carr gives the Raiders more upside than the quarterback-less Rams was irrelevant to the conversation in Houston. Davis does not have Kroenke's money or the confidence of ownership.

There was more than just one somebody who lost, though. Fans of the Chargers and Raiders are left to wonder what the future holds. In San Diego, there might be one last gasp to get stadium funding passed this summer, but that might prove to be a final raising of hopes before Spanos ultimately chooses over the next year to swallow his disappointment at how this played out and go into business with Kroenke, a man he rather clearly does not like or trust. Chargers fans can spend the next months wondering if this is just an estrangement or a coming divorce or -- perhaps a longshot -- the shove Spanos needed toward a reconciliation. Only Davis had not burned bridges on his way to Houston, although his statement that Raider Nation would be looking for a home probably did not warm hearts in Oakland, even if it was the smart play to maintain what little leverage he has.

But as owners left Houston, Spanos and Davis appeared to be the only two people who were unhappy. There is the promise of new riches to come from Los Angeles for the other teams to share in, and Kroenke got what he wanted all along -- at least for now, Los Angeles all to himself. Rams fans in Los Angeles get their team back, and that's good news for them.

But no, Stephen Ross, everybody did not win here. One look at the faces of Spanos and Davis told you that. The celebratory mood among owners -- and in Los Angeles, where finally the NFL returns -- was about a business deal finally completed. Emphasis on business.

There will be other days for those who think with their hearts and not their heads, but as the votes shifted to Inglewood, this was not that day. The rarity of it was that there were those few owners who finally felt what so many fans did, too.

Follow Judy Battista on Twitter @judybattista.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Chaos reigns supreme in AFC after wild Week 3 of 2022 NFL season

Have the Jaguars become the squad no one wants to play? Who is the team to beat in the AFC? Jim Trotter examines the state of the conference after a chaotic weekend of NFL action.

news

Buccaneers looking like their own worst enemy after loss to Packers

Judy Battista reports from Tampa, where she sees troubling early season signals for Tom Brady and Co. even though the Buccaneers remain on top in the NFC South after Sunday's loss to the Packers.

news

Diagnosing Denver's slow start with Russell Wilson; plus, the driving force behind the surprising Giants

Why are the Russell Wilson/Nathaniel Hackett Broncos struggling? What's the driving force behind the Giants' surprising 2-0 start? Is Matt Ryan cooked in Indianapolis? Bucky Brooks answers those questions in this edition of the Scout's Notebook.

news

NFL Week 3 bold predictions: Colts upset Chiefs; Darius Slay keeps balling with pick-six

Can the Colts notch their first win in style by handing the Chiefs their first loss? Will Darius Slay provide an encore to his two-pick performance? NFL Network analysts make bold predictions for Week 3 of the 2022 season.

news

Top 10 big-play wide receivers entering Week 3 of 2022 NFL season: Stefon Diggs, Tyreek Hill dazzle

Which team boasts not one but two of the most exciting pass-catchers in football? The Next Gen Stats analytics team ranks the top 10 big-play wide receivers heading into Week 3 of the 2022 NFL season.

news

RB Index, Week 3: Let's get physical ... at the goal line! Plus, a new No. 1 in the running backs rankings

Maurice Jones-Drew addresses a concerning trend and provides an updated ranking of the top 15 running backs -- including a new No. 1! -- ahead of Week 3 of the 2022 NFL season.

news

Week 3 NFL game picks: Buccaneers top Packers; Cowboys deal Giants first loss

Will the shorthanded Buccaneers find a way to win against the Packers? Can the Cowboys earn a victory for a second straight week without Dak Prescott? Gregg Rosenthal makes his picks for every Week 3 game.

news

NFL Week 3 underdogs: Russell Wilson's Broncos to knock off 49ers? Will Dolphins hand Bills first loss?

In a matchup of 2-0 teams, will Tua Tagovailoa's Dolphins upset Josh Allen's Bills? Nick Shook spotlights five underdogs who could knock off favorites in Week 3 of the 2022 regular season.

news

2022 NFL season: Reasons for hope for all seven winless teams entering Week 3

Joe Burrow's Bengals and Matt Ryan's Colts are among the seven NFL teams still seeking their first victory of the 2022 season. Eric Edholm zeroes in on one reason for hope for each winless squad heading into Week 3.

news

NFL QB Index, Week 3: Kyler Murray, Jalen Hurts, Tua Tagovailoa soar into top 10

Heading into Week 3 of the 2022 NFL season, Marc Sessler's QB1 rankings experience a grand reshuffling, with three passers vaulting into the top 10. Check out the full pecking order, 1-32.

news

Offensive Player Rankings, Week 3: Fixing Bengals' passing game

Joe Burrow and the Bengals' offense have fallen short of high expectations in the team's 0-2 start. David Carr offers some advice for how to fix the offensive woes. Plus, updated top 15 offensive player rankings.

news

Next Woman Up: Maria Rodriguez, International Content Manager for the Pittsburgh Steelers

In this installment of the Next Woman Up series, Steelers international content manager Maria Rodriguez, a native of Honduras, discusses finding her passion for football while attending TCU, growing the NFL's global fan base and more.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE