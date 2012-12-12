NFL's oldest rivalry takes on added meaning

Why this game is intriguing: What a roller-coaster ride it has been since these two last played. Back in Week 2, though the Green Bay Packers won, the Chicago Bears went on to catch fire. They took what seemed to be solid control of the NFC North, doing so with a well-rounded team that seemed slump-proof. Meanwhile, with offensive line woes, the Packers sunk to mediocrity. Um, not so much anymore. Now, it's Chicago in a free-fall, losing of four of the last five and definitely feeling the pressure. Now, it's Green Bay winning seven of its last eight and leading the division. The good news for the Bears is they won't have to stop Adrian Peterson this week. The bad news is, if they lose, they are suddenly looking up at a playoff spot. Huge one.