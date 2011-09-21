NFL's oldest rivalry resumes with added intrigue

Why to watch
Remember the NFC Championship Game? Jay Cutler being knocked from the game, the tweets from Maurice Jones-Drew and all of that? Well, the Bears have already allowed 11 sacks, and the Packers know something about getting to the quarterback.
Inside story
The Bears are one of few teams that match up well with the Packers. They can rush the passer and have stifled Green Bay's prolific offense for long stretches. They can slow the game down when need be, which they showed in that NFC title clash by keeping Aaron Rodgers in check with two TDs and two INTs. Wonder if they can duplicate it again.