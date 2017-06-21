NFL's most, least balanced offensive play-callers

Key takeaways: The Browns should not be a surprise at No. 1 in the passing category here, given the combination of coach Hue Jackson's aggressive style and the frequency with which Cleveland trailed. For me, it was interesting to see how many teams seem to be so obviously looking to hit that 50-percent mark. When Kevin Gilbride was the offensive coordinator of the Giants, he told me that then-head coach Tom Coughlin would visit him multiple times over the course of a game and repeat the word balance over and over again. New Giants head coach Ben McAdoo is on his own now, but New York was still one of the closest teams to a 50-50 split, passing 48.9 percent of the time and running 51.1 percent of the time. It's clear he soaked something up from his former mentor. The Giants have an analytics-forward approach, like many of these teams, that aids the process.