NFL's Michael Signora wins Jack Horrigan Award from PFWA

NEW YORK -- Michael Signora, the NFL's vice president of football communications and one of the main conduits between the league office and the media, has won the Jack Horrigan Award from the Professional Football Writers of America. The award recognizes a professional football official or player for his or her professionalism in helping the media do their job.
Signora is the first NFL communications staff member since 2007 and the fifth NFL communications employee to receive the honor from the PFWA. He oversees all football publicity efforts for the league along with directing media operations for all NFL events, including the Super Bowl and the draft.
Signora has been with the NFL since 1996.
The award is named for Horrigan, a sportswriter for UPI and the Buffalo Evening News, public relations director for the American Football League (1963 to 1966) and vice president of public relations for the Buffalo Bills (1966 to 1973).
The Associated Press contributed to this report.