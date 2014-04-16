NFL's HR chief hopes to start 'culture change' in camps in May

Any time you talk about change, I think, the work is not necessarily easy. The way you end up having to go about it is make it a concerted team effort. This goes beyond being a human resources initiative where it's me going off by myself. This is really a fundamental priority of the league. We have the commissioner talking about the importance of respect at work, we have owners, we have coaches, we have general managers, leaders from the union, all talking about the same thing. From my vantage point, I don't look at this as just a human resources issue but as a business issue where we've got a lot of momentum to work on the same issue. ... The commissioner has been out in front of this. It's great that we've made it fundamentally a business priority.