NFL's hiring of chief medical officer hailed as positive step for game

Published: Feb 10, 2015 at 04:49 AM

Officials inside and outside of the NFL saw the hiring of Dr. Elizabeth Nabel as the league's first chief health and medical officer as a progressive step.

  • The Boston Globe talked about the move with other medical officials, many of whom were optimistic about the hiring of Nabel. She is the president of Brigham and Women's Hospital, which is located in Boston.

-- Bill Bradley, contributing editor

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links.

