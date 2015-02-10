NFL's hiring of chief medical officer hailed as positive step for game

Officials inside and outside of the NFL saw the hiring of Dr. Elizabeth Nabel as the league's first chief health and medical officer as a progressive step.
- The Boston Business Journal published a Q&A with senior vice president for health and safety policy Jeff Miller about why the NFL's decision to hire Dr. Nabel.
- The Boston Herald reported that Nabel will have unfiltered access to NFL medical information, according to Miller.
- The Boston Globe talked about the move with other medical officials, many of whom were optimistic about the hiring of Nabel. She is the president of Brigham and Women's Hospital, which is located in Boston.
-- Bill Bradley, contributing editor