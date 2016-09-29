NFL's flawless five: Who imagined these teams would be 3-0?

This team is for real -- again -- and it's because this year's Broncos are succeeding in an area where they were consistently deficient during the early stages of their Super Bowl season in 2015. The Broncos again have a dominant defense with a scary pass rush and two of the best cover corners in the entire NFL, but it's the offense -- and particularly, the running game -- that sets them apart from others on this list. Last year, the 3-0 Broncos averaged just 57 yards rushing over the first three weeks. This year, they have nearly doubled that production, averaging 111 rushing yards per game -- and that includes last week, when they had just 52 yards on the ground. Instead, in the victory over the Bengals, it was Siemian who stepped up by throwing four touchdown passes and carrying this offense -- something I wasn't confident he could do a few weeks ago. He isn't going to be an All-Pro, but he's showing signs of competence. And with this defense -- as well as those receivers and an established running game -- competent might be enough.