NFL's final week packs plenty of excitement

The finale is crying for Pats and Jets, but this game could be of equally high stakes. Both of these teams have something to prove and the Dolphins got WR Brandon Marshall for times like this. New England usually doesn't find itself in play-in games this late in the year but with the Jets on the rise and the Dolphins stacking up, and the Pats entering the season with a ton of questions, Tom Brady and Co. might be fighting for their playoff lives. Home-field helps them this time of the year.