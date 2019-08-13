NFL's Demario Davis, Josh Norman help pay bail to free activist

"Josh and I wanted to do something symbolic to show people know there's something they can do to help," Davis, a linebacker with the Saints, said by phone late Monday. "With a lot of these cases, people can't afford to post bail. So you have things like in Mississippi, where [680] people were rounded up by ICE, and a lot of kids went to school that day and came home and their parents were gone. Everybody knows that's a messed-up situation, and they wonder what they can do. Well, you can donate to these national organizations that are providing funds to help with bail for these people. That way, at least they have time to be with their families, get a lawyer and get set up, versus being in a situation where nobody is telling them what's happening with their kids or with their own situation. It's inhumane to take parents from their children and not tell them what's going on with their kids. That's just something that you would not expect to be happening here in America."