NFL's Dean Blandino discusses multiple fouls by same team

Published: Dec 27, 2013 at 10:28 AM

By Bill Bradley, contributing editor

During his weekly video review for the media Friday, NFL vice president of officiating Dean Blandino talked about multiple fouls on one team, intentional grounding and fouls against referees.

Blandino explained the following plays in detail:

"We would enforce both only if one action created two separate fouls," Blandino said.

Blandino called it a two-part process, making sure the quarterback doesn't get roughed, and seeing if the pass reaches the line of scrimmage or lands near a receiver.

Blandino said the rules for spotting the ball are different when the foul occurs against a referee.

