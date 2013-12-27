NFL's Dean Blandino discusses multiple fouls by same team

By Bill Bradley, contributing editor
During his weekly video review for the media Friday, NFL vice president of officiating Dean Blandino talked about multiple fouls on one team, intentional grounding and fouls against referees.
Blandino explained the following plays in detail:
- The enforcement of multiple fouls on the same team during the Denver Broncos-Houston Texans game and the New Orleans Saints-Carolina Panthers game.
"We would enforce both only if one action created two separate fouls," Blandino said.
Blandino called it a two-part process, making sure the quarterback doesn't get roughed, and seeing if the pass reaches the line of scrimmage or lands near a receiver.
Blandino said the rules for spotting the ball are different when the foul occurs against a referee.