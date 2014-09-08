NFL's Dean Blandino confident in his experienced officiating teams

Monday's health and safety news from the world of football:
- The Associated Press profiled NFL vice president of officiating Dean Blandino, whose job has been to administer player safety rules as the season begins. He defends the fitness of his referees as well.
- ESPN reported that the NFL continues to struggle with culture change as some offensive players said they would rather be hit in the head rather than the knees and endangering their careers.
- KATU-TV in Portland, Ore., looked at how Camas High School is testing Riddell's new concussion-detecting helmets.
- The Vacaville (Calif.) Reporter published an editorial on the importance of schools hiring athletic trainers for football.
- The Columbus (Ohio) Dispatch reported on how concussion risk for student-athletes have driven new initiatives in Ohio.
- NPR in Phoenix reported on how TGen and the Arizona State football team are working together on concussion research for the second consecutive year.
- WBMA-TV in Birmingham, Ala., reported on the increase in flag football teams in its city, a spike of more than 20 percent in one league, because of parents' concussion concerns.
- KVUE-TV in Austin, Texas, talked with area orthopedic surgeons in the area who said they are seeing "adult" injuries in high school football players.
-- Bill Bradley, contributing editor