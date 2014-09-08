NFL's Dean Blandino confident in his experienced officiating teams

Published: Sep 08, 2014 at 04:38 AM

Monday's health and safety news from the world of football:

  • The Associated Press profiled NFL vice president of officiating Dean Blandino, whose job has been to administer player safety rules as the season begins. He defends the fitness of his referees as well.
  • ESPN reported that the NFL continues to struggle with culture change as some offensive players said they would rather be hit in the head rather than the knees and endangering their careers.
  • USA Today looked at the NFL's return-to-play protocols entering Week 1 of the NFL season.
  • NPR in Phoenix reported on how TGen and the Arizona State football team are working together on concussion research for the second consecutive year.

-- Bill Bradley, contributing editor

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links.

