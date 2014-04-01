NFL's Brandon Fields, Pierre Garcon, Jimmy Graham visit troops

Brandon Fields of the Miami Dolphins, Jimmy Graham of the New Orleans Saints and Pierre Garcon of the Washington Redskins made a USO/NFL tour to visit troops in the Middle East last month. Click on the photo to view this and 18 others showing how they interacted with soldiers and pilots.
Jim Harbaugh says he expects to coach Michigan in 2023 amid NFL speculation
University of Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, who has drawn the eye of a few NFL franchises, said he expects to coach the Wolverines in 2023. "While no one knows what the future holds," Harbaugh said in a statement released on Twitter on Thursday, "I expect that I will be enthusiastically coaching Michigan in 2023."
Patriots' Bill Belichick recalls Reggie Brown injury in discussing Hamlin: 'Life's bigger than this game'
The Patriots' Bill Belichick shared his thoughts Thursday on Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who has shown "substantial improvement", per UC Medical Center doctors, after suffering a cardiac arrest during Monday night's game against the Bengals.
