NFL's Brandon Fields, Pierre Garcon, Jimmy Graham visit troops

Published: Apr 01, 2014 at 05:17 AM
nfl-uso-tour-030414-exp.jpg

Brandon Fields of the Miami Dolphins, Jimmy Graham of the New Orleans Saints and Pierre Garcon of the Washington Redskins made a USO/NFL tour to visit troops in the Middle East last month. Click on the photo to view this and 18 others showing how they interacted with soldiers and pilots.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Week 18 injury report for 2022 NFL season

Full injury reports for Saturday's doubleheader featuring the Kansas City Chiefs at Las Vegas Raiders, and Tennessee Titans at Jacksonville Jaguars

news

Week 18 NFL game picks: Jaguars top Titans to win AFC South; Packers lose to Lions on Sunday night

Will the Titans or Jaguars win the AFC South on Saturday night? Can the Packers clinch a playoff berth against the Lions? Gregg Rosenthal makes his picks for every Week 18 game.

news

Jim Harbaugh says he expects to coach Michigan in 2023 amid NFL speculation

University of Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, who has drawn the eye of a few NFL franchises, said he expects to coach the Wolverines in 2023. "While no one knows what the future holds," Harbaugh said in a statement released on Twitter on Thursday, "I expect that I will be enthusiastically coaching Michigan in 2023."

news

Patriots' Bill Belichick recalls Reggie Brown injury in discussing Hamlin: 'Life's bigger than this game'

The Patriots' Bill Belichick shared his thoughts Thursday on Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who has shown "substantial improvement", per UC Medical Center doctors, after suffering a cardiac arrest during Monday night's game against the Bengals.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE