NFL's 'Black Monday': Pink slips expected for some

The 2012 NFL playoff field is set, but most of today's news will be made by teams staying home for the postseason. "Black Monday," the day after the end of the regular season, is traditionally the biggest day for coach firings around the NFL. For all the latest news on who's in and who's out, check NFL.com throughout the day, and stay tuned to NFL Network beginning at 6 a.m. ET with "NFL AM."