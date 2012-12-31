NFL's 'Black Monday': Pink slips expected for some

The 2012 NFL playoff field is set, but most of today's news will be made by teams staying home for the postseason. "Black Monday," the day after the end of the regular season, is traditionally the biggest day for coach firings around the NFL. For all the latest news on who's in and who's out, check NFL.com throughout the day, and stay tuned to NFL Network beginning at 6 a.m. ET with "NFL AM."
On NFL Network
NFL Replay will re-air the Indianapolis Colts' 28-16 win over the Houston Texans from Week 17 on Tuesday, Jan. 1 at 8 p.m. ET.
Here's what else is on tap for Monday:
» Jeff Darlington reports from the nation's capital, where the Washington Redskins entered what they hope will be a long Era of Good Feelings with their first playoff berth since 1999, beating the archrival Dallas Cowboys 28-18 Sunday night in a winner-take-all finale to end the NFL's regular season.
» Minnesota's Adrian Peterson finished 9 yards short of Eric Dickerson's single-season rushing record on Sunday, but his spectacular running did something far more important -- it lifted the Minnesota Vikings to a surprise NFC wild-card spot, one season after the team finished 3-13.
» The NFL's regular season is over, so Gregg Rosenthal looks ahead to next weekend's four wild-card matchups, including a battle of rookie quarterbacks in Washington.
» Our panel of experts kicks around the early Super Bowl favorites in our first Instant Debate of the postseason.
On NFL Network
NFL Replay will re-air the Green Bay Packers' 23-14 victory over the Minnesota Vikings from Week 13 on Tuesday, Jan. 1 at 9:30 p.m. ET.
» Daniel Jeremiah offers initial thoughts on all 12 playoff teams.
» You've got a clean slate for your fantasy team in the postseason. Start over by playing the NFL Fantasy Playoff Challenge for free for a chance to win a trip to Super Bowl XLVIII in New York.
» Make sure to vote for the week's top plays and players, including Rookie of the Week, Air and Ground Performers of the Week, and Never Say Never Moment of the Week.
» Bucky Brooks has Part III of his bowl games lookahead.