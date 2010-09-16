NFL's (and other U.S. sports') locker-room policies stun Europe

Even so, that is still a long way from U.S. reporters going en masse inside locker rooms after games and, in baseball, even before -- regardless that players might still be changing or even naked. In 1998, for example, Associated Press reporter Steve Wilstein spotted a brown bottle of testosterone-producing pills on the top shelf of Mark McGwire's locker, next to a can of Popeye spinach and packs of sugarless gum. With the exception of rugby, where locker-room access sometimes is granted, reporters in Europe rarely come that close.