NFL's All-Time Team: Tom Brady, Joe Montana top quarterbacks

The first golden age was the 1980s, highlighted by Montana, the winner of four Super Bowls with the San Francisco 49ers. The legendary quarterback draft of 1983 placed two players on the list, Elway and Marino. Marino is the only member of this quarterback class who never won a championship. His passing numbers, though, were outsized and far ahead of what others were doing at the time. He was the first quarterback to throw for 5,000 yards in a season, and when he threw 48 touchdown passes in 1984, it destroyed the previous record of 36. At the time of his retirement, he held more than 40 single-season and career passing records -- and he is still regarded as perhaps the greatest pure passer the game has ever seen.