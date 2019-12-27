 Skip to main content
Advertising

Analysis

NFL's All-Time Team: Tom Brady, Joe Montana top quarterbacks

Published: Dec 27, 2019 at 01:55 PM
Judy_Battista_1400x1000
Judy Battista

Senior National Columnist

Judy Battista served on the 26-person blue-ribbon panel that voted on the NFL's All-Time Team, a collection of the 100 greatest players and 10 greatest coaches in the league's 100-year history. Different positions from this dream team have been revealed each Friday night on NFL Network, with Judy reviewing the selections in this space. This week's reveal was the series finale, which included the following 10 quarterbacks:

QUARTERBACK (10): Sammy Baugh, Tom Brady, John Elway, Brett Favre, Otto Graham, Peyton Manning, Dan Marino, Joe Montana, Roger Staubach, Johnny Unitas.

*Denotes unanimous selection.

* * * **

A quick glance at the entire NFL All-Time Team makes clear one overriding theme: It was extremely difficult to make the cut as an active player, in large part because of how difficult it is to assess a career when we don't know how it will end. It underscores the dominance of the very few active players who have made it: kicker Adam Vinatieri, receiver Larry Fitzgerald and tight end Rob Gronkowski, who was still a year away from retiring at the time of the voting in mid-2018.

Putting Tom Brady on the list was one of the easiest choices of the entire balloting process, of course. Winner of six Super Bowls, catalyst of the greatest dynasty in league history, Brady was a unanimous choice. Whether Brady retires after this season or plays to his stated goal of 45 years old, he takes his rightful place along with the other unanimous choices at QB: Joe Montana, Johnny Unitas and Otto Graham, who, in 10 seasons with Cleveland in the 1940s and 1950s, won seven championships.

Despite the current wealth at the quarterback position, no other active signal-caller made it, although it is easy to imagine a 125th-year team including a few of them, especially Drew Brees. Brees currently holds the NFL record for career pass completions, career completion percentage, career passing yards and career touchdown passes, although he did not hold those spots when the voting took place for this team. Brees won a Super Bowl, has been the league's Offensive Player of the Year twice and has routinely been one of the top handful of quarterbacks each season. He has, perhaps surprisingly, never been the league's Most Valuable Player.

But Brees was probably the victim of the same forces that kept other great active players off the team. With the mandate to select a team that represented the full 100-year history of the NFL, it was especially difficult for current players to make it, because those who played in much earlier eras had to be accounted for, while current players couldn't offer a complete career for consideration. The entire deliberation for the all-time team was a battle against recency bias: the belief that the players who dazzle us now are far superior to those who played earlier in the league's history.

And, as at other positions, the field of quarterbacks was crowded and superb. Consider the rest of the all-time quarterbacks: Sammy Baugh, John Elway, Peyton Manning, Roger Staubach, Brett Favre and Dan Marino. They all belong there. Had there been a separate team for two-way players, Baugh, who led Washington to two championships, led the league in completion percentage eight times and passing yards four times and also punted and played tailback, would surely have been on it. That would have created an opening that perhaps Brees would have filled, at least on my ballot. It was a logjam that the panel tasked with selecting the team encountered over and over.

Even without Brees, the final list is dominated by quarterbacks from the two great eras at the position. The 2000s are considered the second golden era of quarterbacks and three of the 10 come from the 20 years of this millennium, Brady, Manning and Favre. Manning won five league MVP awards, is the only quarterback to win Super Bowls for two teams, holds the NFL's single-season record for passing yards and passing touchdowns and had 4,000 passing yards a record 14 times. Favre is the only winner of three straight MVP awards, he retired as the career leader in passing yards and passing touchdowns and he made a record 297 starts.

The first golden age was the 1980s, highlighted by Montana, the winner of four Super Bowls with the San Francisco 49ers. The legendary quarterback draft of 1983 placed two players on the list, Elway and Marino. Marino is the only member of this quarterback class who never won a championship. His passing numbers, though, were outsized and far ahead of what others were doing at the time. He was the first quarterback to throw for 5,000 yards in a season, and when he threw 48 touchdown passes in 1984, it destroyed the previous record of 36. At the time of his retirement, he held more than 40 single-season and career passing records -- and he is still regarded as perhaps the greatest pure passer the game has ever seen.

The remaining two members of the team are no less iconic. Staubach led the Cowboys to four Super Bowl appearances, winning two. He led the league in passer rating four times and retired as the highest-rated quarterback. And he, quite literally, invented the Hail Mary with a game-winning touchdown heave to Drew Pearson in a 1975 playoff game, solidifying Staubach's reputation for last-second heroics.

And Unitas -- "Johnny U" -- is regarded as the prototype for the modern franchise quarterback, boasting a strong arm, popularity among fans and a high-profile media presence. A two-time NFL champion and three-time MVP, Unitas threw at least one touchdown pass in 47 straight games, a record that stood a staggering 52 years -- until it was broken by Brees.

Follow Judy Battista on Twitter @judybattista.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Next Woman Up: Melainey Lowe, Director of Football Operations for the Indianapolis Colts

In this installment of the Next Woman Up series, Melainey Lowe discusses her role as the director of football operations for the Indianapolis Colts, advice she's applied from head coach Shane Steichen and more.
news

NFL draft: Ranking all 24 quarterback classes since 2000

This millennium has now seen 24 QB draft classes enter the NFL. How do they stack up against each other? Where does the 2023 class debut? Marc Sessler ranks them all!
news

2024 NFL Draft: Prospects Charles Davis would pound the table for

With the 2024 NFL Draft just around the corner, Charles Davis provides his annual rundown of prospects he'd pound the table for. This 16-player list highlights potential mid- and late-round diamonds in the rough.
news

2024 NFL Draft: Brock Bowers headlines 6 first-round wild cards; what is Michael Penix Jr.'s ceiling/floor?

Brock Bowers is widely viewed as one of the most talented prospects available in the 2024 NFL Draft. So why is he being mocked all over the board? Bucky Brooks takes a closer look at the Georgia tight end. Plus, five more first-round wild cards.
news

2024 NFL Draft: Ideal top two picks for every team

Could the Minnesota Vikings find a quarterback (Bo Nix) and much-needed edge rushing help (Laiatu Latu) with their two Round 1 selections? Chad Reuter projects the ideal top two picks for all 32 teams in the 2024 NFL Draft.
news

AFC Roster Reset: Conference hierarchy heading into 2024 NFL Draft

The AFC is the dominant conference right now, in results, star power and storylines. So, how do all these loaded rosters stack up against each other? As we head toward the 2024 NFL Draft, Judy Battista assesses the 16-team hierarchy.
news

Gennaro Filice 2024 NFL mock draft 2.0: Jets go get Rome Odunze; Pats, Raiders trade back into Round 1

In his second mock of the 2024 NFL Draft, Gennaro Filice envisions five trades shaking up the proceedings, with the Jets going to get a wideout and the Raiders making a move for a quarterback. Check out the full first-round forecast, 1-32.
news

AFC Roster Reset: Biggest signings/losses, burning question for each team ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft

Where do teams across the AFC stand ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft? Nick Shook discusses the biggest offseason signings and losses -- as well as one burning question -- for each team in the conference.
news

Eric Edholm's top 100 prospects 2.0: Ranking the best players in the 2024 NFL Draft class

Eric Edholm reveals his final ranking of the top 100 prospects in the 2024 NFL Draft class -- including a major leap up the board for QB Michael Penix Jr.
news

Most underrated NFL draft prospect in 2024 class? One QB among eight potential candidates

Which player is the most underrated in the 2024 NFL Draft? Our analysts discuss eight prospects who deserve more attention. Let's debate!
news

2024 NFL offseason: Projecting performances of running backs who changed teams

Will Josh Jacobs put up serious numbers in the Green Bay Packers' offense? Kevin Patra examines 12 running backs who changed teams this offseason and projects whether their production will improve or decline in 2024.
news

Rhett Lewis 2024 NFL mock draft 1.0: Two teams trade up for QBs; Bears pick WR at No. 9

In his first and only mock of the 2024 NFL Draft, Rhett Lewis sees two trades taking place in Round 1 -- neither in the top five, but both for QBs. Check out his full first-round projection, 1-32.