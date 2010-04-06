NFL's all-time passing leader now a 'proud' grandfather

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota Vikings may have finally found their quarterback of the future: Brett Favre is now a grandfather.
His 21-year-old daughter, Brittany, has given birth to a boy -- Parker Brett. The little gunslinger weighs in at 7 pounds, 7 ounces.
Grandpa Brett says on his Web site that he and wife Deanna are "very proud" to welcome their first grandchild.
The baby's arrival was first reported by the Minneapolis Spokesman-Recorder.
The NFL says it knows of no other grandfathers among current players.
Copyright 2010 by The Associated Press