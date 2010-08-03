NFL's all-time leading rusher was something special

In scouting Smith, I found him to be a difficult player to grade. He wasn't very big (5-foot-9, 199 pounds) and ran a 4.54-second 40-yard dash on turf. He also had good -- but not great -- quickness, which is very important to the success of a running back. What he did have was great balance and very strong legs. He had outstanding burst when he saw a seam, which gave him the ability to turn a likely 2-yard gain into 6 yards.