NFL rules prime-time; Nicks injured; Foxworth speaks

Nine months after the NFL and the players' union agreed on an unprecedented 10-year labor deal, the two sides find themselves still at odds over key issues. The latest conflict cropped up Wednesday when the union claimed all 32 teams colluded to impose a secret salary cap in 2010. What does the NFLPA's new president, former Baltimore Ravens cornerback Domonique Foxworth, think of the situation? NFL Network's Albert Breer spoke to Foxworth and shares his report Friday on NFL.com.