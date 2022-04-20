NFL roundup: Latest league news from Wednesday, April 20

Defensive lineman Vinny Curry is back in green, back with the New York Jets and most importantly set to return to the field.

Curry was signed by the Jets on Wednesday, the team announced.

New York had signed Curry ahead of the 2021 season, but the veteran missed the entire season after he was diagnosed with a rare blood disorder. Curry had to undergo a procedure to remove his spleen and then, during his recovery process, had blood clots form. He was placed on the reserve/non-football injury list on Aug. 24 – ending his season before it began.

Now Curry, who played eight seasons (two stints) with the Philadelphia Eagles and one with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, is on the comeback trail with the Jets.