NFL roundup: Latest league news from Wednesday, April 20

Defensive lineman Vinny Curry is back in green, back with the New York Jets and most importantly set to return to the field.
Curry was signed by the Jets on Wednesday, the team announced.
New York had signed Curry ahead of the 2021 season, but the veteran missed the entire season after he was diagnosed with a rare blood disorder. Curry had to undergo a procedure to remove his spleen and then, during his recovery process, had blood clots form. He was placed on the reserve/non-football injury list on Aug. 24 – ending his season before it began.
Now Curry, who played eight seasons (two stints) with the Philadelphia Eagles and one with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, is on the comeback trail with the Jets.
So far in his career, Curry has amassed 194 tackles and 32.5 sacks in 123 games played (28 starts). He had three sacks in 11 games with the Eagles in 2020.
Roster moves
- The Cleveland Browns signed receiver Javon Wims and defensive lineman Isaac Rochell. Wims spent the 2021 season on Las Vegas' practice squad, while Rochell played last season for the Colts.
- The Los Angeles Rams waived center Drake Jackson.
- The Seattle Seahawks officially re-signed quarterback Geno Smith.
NFL draft prospect visits
- The Cincinnati Bengals are hosting Wisconsin defensive end Matt Henningsen for a visit Wednesday, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. Henningsen, a former walk-on, also visited the Dolphins on Tuesday and has had multiple private workouts in the past few weeks after an impressive pro day.
- The Denver Broncos are hosting Memphis interior offensive lineman Dylan Parham for a visit Wednesday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Parham also visited the 49ers on Tuesday.
- The San Francisco 49ers are hosting Fresno State cornerback DaRon Bland for a visit Wednesday, Pelissero reported. Bland also visited the Dolphins, Jets, Packers, Broncos and Colts. NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported the Niners hosted a pre-draft visit with Tennessee wide receiver/returner Velus Jones.
Free-agent visits
- Pass rusher Rasheem Green visited the Carolina Panthers on Wednesday, per the transaction wire. Green spent the first four seasons of his career with Seattle.