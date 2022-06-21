NFL roundup: Latest league news from Tuesday, June 21

The Chicago Bears suffered a hit to their offensive line depth.

The team announced Tuesday it had placed guard Dakota Dozier on the reserve/injured list. The club signed defensive back Jayson Stanley to fill the roster spot.

Dozier had been rotating in with the starters at right guard during Bears offseason practices before being carted off with an injury during last week's mandatory minicamp.

The injury thrust more uncertainty along the Bears' offensive line as we head towards training camp.