NFL roundup: Latest league news from Tuesday, June 21

The Chicago Bears suffered a hit to their offensive line depth.
The team announced Tuesday it had placed guard Dakota Dozier on the reserve/injured list. The club signed defensive back Jayson Stanley to fill the roster spot.
Dozier had been rotating in with the starters at right guard during Bears offseason practices before being carted off with an injury during last week's mandatory minicamp.
The injury thrust more uncertainty along the Bears' offensive line as we head towards training camp.
Dozier was a fourth-round pick by the New York Jets in 2014. He's started 27 games in his seven-year career with the Jets and Minnesota Vikings. He appeared in six games in 2021 after starting all 16 for the Vikes in 2020, and was signed by the Bears in March.
Front Office Moves
- The Chicago Bears announced that they had added eight new members to their football operations staff, including Sean Magee as the chief of staff. Also included are three new members of the scouting department, two in football technology and two on the high-performance side.
- The Tennessee Titans announced that former Titans running back Bishop Sankey will join the scouting staff as a Nunn-Wooten Scouting Fellow, and that this year's Amy Adams Strunk Women in Football intern is Chesney McClellan, who will assist in scouting and operations during training camp. In addition, five coaches will participate in camp as part of the NFL's Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship.