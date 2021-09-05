NFL roundup: Latest league news from Sunday, Sept. 5

The San Francisco 49ers are adding an accomplished veteran to their secondary.

Cornerback Josh Norman has agreed to a one-year deal worth up to $2.5 million with the Niners, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported.

FOX's Jay Glazer first reported the news.

The former All-Pro had other interested suitors but lands in San Francisco, which could use a boost at corner heading into the season. Norman should have his opportunities alongside starters ﻿Jason Verrett﻿ and Emmanuel Moseley and rookies Ambry Thomas and Deommodore Lenoir.

The 33-year-old Norman proved there was still some tread on the tires last season with Buffalo, offering decent cover skills and registering a pick-six, a forced fumble and two fumble recoveries over nine games (three starts). He missed seven contests because of a hamstring injury and a bout with COVID-19.