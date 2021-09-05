NFL roundup: Latest league news from Sunday, Sept. 5

The San Francisco 49ers are adding an accomplished veteran to their secondary.
Cornerback Josh Norman has agreed to a one-year deal worth up to $2.5 million with the Niners, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported.
FOX's Jay Glazer first reported the news.
The former All-Pro had other interested suitors but lands in San Francisco, which could use a boost at corner heading into the season. Norman should have his opportunities alongside starters Jason Verrett and Emmanuel Moseley and rookies Ambry Thomas and Deommodore Lenoir.
The 33-year-old Norman proved there was still some tread on the tires last season with Buffalo, offering decent cover skills and registering a pick-six, a forced fumble and two fumble recoveries over nine games (three starts). He missed seven contests because of a hamstring injury and a bout with COVID-19.
Norman spent the previous four seasons in Washington, where he eventually lost his job and never matched his level of play while with the Panthers during his late twenties.
Signings
- The New England Patriots signed defensive lineman Daniel Ekuale to their practice squad.
- The Dallas Cowboys re-signed punter Bryan Anger to their 53-man roster.
Injuries/COVID-19
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians said starting safety Jordan Whitehead is still "day to day" with an injured hamstring. He did not practice Sunday and his status for Thursday's season opener is unclear. "I'm not counting him out yet," Arians said. The Bucs removed guard Earl Watford from the reserve/COVID-19 list and placed him on injured reserve.
- The Dallas Cowboys placed starting guard Zack Martin and offensive lineman Brandon Knight on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Offensive lineman Connor Williams was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list.