Around the NFL

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Saturday, May 7

Published: May 07, 2022 at 12:57 PM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com

More than two years removed from his last NFL game, Marcell Dareus is attempting a comeback.

Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbuagh told reporters that Dareus is working out for the team on Saturday.

Dareus, 32, last played a snap in Week 7 of the 2019 season before a core muscle injury forced him into season-ending surgery. The Jaguars declined his option the following offseason and he's been a free agent since.

The third-overall pick by the Bills in the 2011 NFL Draft, Dareus was an instant starter in the NFL and became a first-team All-Pro by Year 4. Dareus' play earned him one of the richest non-quarterback contracts in the NFL at the time, but off the field issues coupled with a declining performance on the field led to a mid-season trade to Jacksonville in 2017.

In 121 career games, Dareus has accrued 365 tackles (50 tackles for loss), 37.5 sacks, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

Harbaugh also told reporters that wide receiver Geronimo Allison is also trying out for the team on Saturday.

Injuries

  • New York Jets coach Robert Saleh said rookie tight end Jeremy Ruckert is dealing with a foot injury and will be reevaluated next week. Saleh is "hoping" Ruckert will able to get in some work this spring.

Roster moves

READ: First-round pick signing tracker

Related Content

news

Veteran LB Kyle Van Noy says signing with Chargers is 'a match made in heaven'

After being released by the Patriots in March, Kyle Van Noy found his new home with the Chargers. And while this marks this end of his time on the east coast, the veteran LB said he's ready to make his mark on another organization that is in pursuit of a championship.

news

Saints HC Dennis Allen on QB Jameis Winston (ACL) being able to start Week 1: 'That's certainly the plan'

For the first time since tearing his ACL in Week 8 of the 2021 season, Jameis Winston was running on Monday in a video posted by physical therapist Kevin Wilk.

news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Friday, May 6

The New York Jets parted ways with starting guard Greg Van Roten as they welcome in a former Philadelphia Eagles interior offensive lineman.

news

Raiders announce Dan Ventrelle no longer with organization; former interim president alleges he was fired for reporting hostile work environment

Following 18 years with the organization and 10 months as team president, Dan Ventrelle is no longer with the Las Vegas Raiders, owner Mark Davis announced Friday.

news

Dennis Allen: Chris Olave pick, Michael Thomas return like 'two first-round draft choices' at WR

The Saints spent a first-round pick in last week's draft on a receiver from Ohio State in Chris Olave, instantly improving their pass-catching corps. With Michael Thomas on the mend, they believe they're in line to see double the return.

news

Ezekiel Elliott approves of Cowboys' first-round selection of Tyler Smith

Dallas' first-round pick of Tyler Smith addresses an immediate void at left guard and gives Dallas a long-term option at left tackle. It might also produce a needed boost in production for a key member of the Cowboys offense.

news

Jameson Williams ready to 'show the world' Lions were right to trade up and draft him

The Detroit Lions traded up to the 12th-overall pick in the draft to select Jameson Williams. Williams, a one-year standout at Alabama, is ready to "show the world" that the Lions were right to do so.

news

Pete Carroll on Seahawks' QB situation: 'I don't see us making a trade for anybody'

Seattle head coach Pete Carroll said Thursday that the Seahawks will continue to look for potential adds to the QB room, but he doesn't see them "making a trade for anybody at all."

news

Linebacker K.J. Wright hopeful of Seahawks reunion: 'Seattle knows that I want to come back'

Former Seahawks Pro Bowler K.J. Wright has made it know he wants to return to Seattle, where he played for 10 seasons before joining the Raiders in 2021.

news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Thursday, May 5

Free-agent linebacker Kyle Van Noy has signed with the Chargers, the team announced. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport had reported earlier on Thursday that Van Noy was visiting with Los Angeles.

news

2022 NFL Draft: First-round pick signing tracker

The 2022 NFL Draft is in the books. Stay up to date with which first-round draftees have agreed to deals with their respective teams with our tracker.

Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW