NFL roundup: Latest league news from Saturday, May 7

More than two years removed from his last NFL game, Marcell Dareus is attempting a comeback.
Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbuagh told reporters that Dareus is working out for the team on Saturday.
Dareus, 32, last played a snap in Week 7 of the 2019 season before a core muscle injury forced him into season-ending surgery. The Jaguars declined his option the following offseason and he's been a free agent since.
The third-overall pick by the Bills in the 2011 NFL Draft, Dareus was an instant starter in the NFL and became a first-team All-Pro by Year 4. Dareus' play earned him one of the richest non-quarterback contracts in the NFL at the time, but off the field issues coupled with a declining performance on the field led to a mid-season trade to Jacksonville in 2017.
In 121 career games, Dareus has accrued 365 tackles (50 tackles for loss), 37.5 sacks, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.
Harbaugh also told reporters that wide receiver Geronimo Allison is also trying out for the team on Saturday.
Injuries
- New York Jets coach Robert Saleh said rookie tight end Jeremy Ruckert is dealing with a foot injury and will be reevaluated next week. Saleh is "hoping" Ruckert will able to get in some work this spring.