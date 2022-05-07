NFL roundup: Latest league news from Saturday, May 7

More than two years removed from his last NFL game, Marcell Dareus is attempting a comeback.

Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbuagh told reporters that Dareus is working out for the team on Saturday.

Dareus, 32, last played a snap in Week 7 of the 2019 season before a core muscle injury forced him into season-ending surgery. The Jaguars declined his option the following offseason and he's been a free agent since.

The third-overall pick by the Bills in the 2011 NFL Draft, Dareus was an instant starter in the NFL and became a first-team All-Pro by Year 4. Dareus' play earned him one of the richest non-quarterback contracts in the NFL at the time, but off the field issues coupled with a declining performance on the field led to a mid-season trade to Jacksonville in 2017.

In 121 career games, Dareus has accrued 365 tackles (50 tackles for loss), 37.5 sacks, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.