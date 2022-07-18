Around the NFL

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Monday, July 18

Published: Jul 18, 2022
Ryan Switzer's football career began in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, and took him all around the NFL.

After five professional seasons, the Charleston, West Virginia native is walking away from the game. Switzer announced his retirement on Monday via Twitter, citing a recent injury that has caused him to make such a decision.

Switzer began his NFL career as a fourth-round pick out of North Carolina who was known as much for his returning ability as his receiving skills. The NCAA's punt return leader averaged 20.9 yards per return in 2013, earning him the first of two All-American selections and a first-team All-ACC honor.

That type of multipurpose ability led to Dallas selecting Switzer in 2017, and he managed to fill the return role as expected. When it came to receiving, Switzer wasn't long for the Cowboys. Dallas sent him to Oakland in 2018, following special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia to the Raiders, but such a pairing lasted only through most of August when Switzer was again traded -- this time to Pittsburgh.

Switzer found his most opportunities as a receiver with the Steelers, catching 44 passes for 280 yards and one touchdown in 25 games played for Pittsburgh in 2018-2019. He again functioned as a primary returner, posting consistent numbers before injuries started to get in the way.

Switzer ended his NFL career in Cleveland, spending roughly a year with the Browns, but never appearing in a game. The former Tar Heels standout will move onto the next stage of his career with the promise "to bring the same relentless mindset that enabled me to live my dream of playing NFL football."

Roster moves

  • The New York Giants have agreed to terms with second-round wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson and fourth-round safety Dane Belton on their rookie contracts, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports, per a source. The entire Giants 2022 draft class is now under contract ahead of training camp.

Suspensions

  • Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Bobby Brown has been suspended without pay for the first six games of the 2022 season for violating the league's policy on performance-enhancing substances, the team announced Tuesday. Brown is eligible to participate in all preseason practices and games, and is allowed to return to the Rams' active roster on Oct. 17.

