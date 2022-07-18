NFL roundup: Latest league news from Monday, July 18

Ryan Switzer's football career began in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, and took him all around the NFL.

After five professional seasons, the Charleston, West Virginia native is walking away from the game. Switzer announced his retirement on Monday via Twitter, citing a recent injury that has caused him to make such a decision.

Switzer began his NFL career as a fourth-round pick out of North Carolina who was known as much for his returning ability as his receiving skills. The NCAA's punt return leader averaged 20.9 yards per return in 2013, earning him the first of two All-American selections and a first-team All-ACC honor.

That type of multipurpose ability led to Dallas selecting Switzer in 2017, and he managed to fill the return role as expected. When it came to receiving, Switzer wasn't long for the Cowboys. Dallas sent him to Oakland in 2018, following special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia to the Raiders, but such a pairing lasted only through most of August when Switzer was again traded -- this time to Pittsburgh.

Switzer found his most opportunities as a receiver with the Steelers, catching 44 passes for 280 yards and one touchdown in 25 games played for Pittsburgh in 2018-2019. He again functioned as a primary returner, posting consistent numbers before injuries started to get in the way.