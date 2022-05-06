NFL roundup: Latest league news from Friday, May 6

Offensive lineman Greg Van Roten is a former Green Bay Packer and Carolina Panther and now a former member of the New York Jets.
A starting guard for the better part of the last two seasons for the Jets, Van Roten was released on Friday, the team announced.
Van Roten started 23 games over the past two seasons for the Jets and played in 30. He joined the franchise after three seasons with the Panthers, the last two as a starter.
Van Roten's release corresponds with the addition of Nate Herbig, an interior offensive lineman who was claimed off waivers from the Philadelphia Eagles. Herbig's claim went through via the transaction wire on Thursday and was announced by Gang Green on Friday.
Herbig started 13 games over the past three seasons with Philly.
Van Roten was due $3.5 million this year and Herbig will be paid roughly $2.4 million, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported.
In other Jets news, the team waived safety Zane Lewis, running back Austin Walter and offensive lineman Isaiah Williams.
Roster moves
- The Chicago Bears waived offensive lineman Tyrone Wheatley Jr. The Bears also signed seven of their 11 draft picks: fifth-round picks Braxton Jones and Dominique Robinson, sixth-round picks Trestan Ebner and Doug Kramer, and seventh-round picks Ja'Tyre Carter, Elijah Hicks and Trenton Gill.
- The Seattle Seahawks signed four of their nine draft picks: fifth-round picks Tyreke Smith and Tariq Woolen and seventh-round picks Bo Melton and Dareke Young.
- The Washington Commanders signed their fifth-round pick, former North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell. Howell is the first quarterback from the 2022 draft class to sign his rookie deal. The Commanders also signed three other picks: fifth-rounder Cole Turner and seventh-rounders Christian Holmes and Chris Paul.