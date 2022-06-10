NFL roundup: Latest league news from Friday, June 10

The Indianapolis Colts have promoted a sought-after personnel executive amid a series of front office moves on Friday.

Morocco Brown has been elevated to the Colts' chief personnel executive, the team announced.

Brown, who has 21 years of experience as an NFL scout, spent the past five seasons with the Colts as the team's director of college scouting. During this year's hiring cycle, Brown interviewed with the Steelers and Bears for their vacant general manager roles and with the Eagles for a front office position.

An understudy of Colts GM Chris Ballard, Brown has helped the Colts land foundational players through the draft like Quenton Nelson, Darius Leonard and Jonathan Taylor during his time in Indy. Matt Terpening has been promoted to take over his former role with the club.