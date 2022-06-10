NFL roundup: Latest league news from Friday, June 10

The Indianapolis Colts have promoted a sought-after personnel executive amid a series of front office moves on Friday.
Morocco Brown has been elevated to the Colts' chief personnel executive, the team announced.
Brown, who has 21 years of experience as an NFL scout, spent the past five seasons with the Colts as the team's director of college scouting. During this year's hiring cycle, Brown interviewed with the Steelers and Bears for their vacant general manager roles and with the Eagles for a front office position.
An understudy of Colts GM Chris Ballard, Brown has helped the Colts land foundational players through the draft like Quenton Nelson, Darius Leonard and Jonathan Taylor during his time in Indy. Matt Terpening has been promoted to take over his former role with the club.
Among other front office moves by Indianapolis, the team promoted Jamie Moore to assistant director of college scouting; Mike Lacy was named an area scout; Melainey Lowe was named a football operations assistant, and Kasia Omilian was named an NFS scout, the first female to hold that position in the Colts organization.
Roster moves
- The Baltimore Ravens signed fourth-round tight end Charlie Kolar, per the transaction wire.
- The Houston Texans signed tight end Mason Schreck and released tight end Darrell Daniels.
- The Indianapolis Colts signed defensive end Bryan Cox Jr. and offensive tackle Jason Spriggs, and waived defensive end Cullen Wick, the team announced Friday. The Colts also waived linebacker Jordan Glasgow and defensive tackle McKinley Williams, per the transaction wire.
- The Las Vegas Raiders signed wide receiver Hunter Renfrow to a two-year, $32 million extension that includes $21 million guaranteed, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported Friday morning. The Raiders later confirmed Renfrow's extension. Las Vegas also announced the signing of fourth-round defensive tackle Neil Farrell Jr.
- The Los Angeles Chargers signed fourth-round running back Isaiah Spiller.
- The Miami Dolphins waived defensive back Javaris Davis on Friday, per the transaction wire. The team also announced the signing of wide receiver Erik Ezukanma.
- The Minnesota Vikings waived kicker Gabe Brkic.
- The New England Patriots signed kicker Tristan Vizcaino and released kicker Quinn Nordin.
- The New York Giants signed wide receiver Keelan Doss and waived linebacker T.J. Brunson, the team announced Friday.
- The Pittsburgh Steelers waived defensive back Isaiah Johnson from injured reserve, per the transaction wire.
Front office moves
- The Minnesota Vikings announced Ryan Grigson's updated title as senior vice president of player personnel. Minnesota also announced its finalization of personnel staff for the 2022 season.