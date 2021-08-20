NFL roundup: Latest league news from Friday, Aug. 20

Around the NFL

Published: Aug 20, 2021 at 04:14 PM
The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has forced a pair of Cardinals assistant coaches out of action.

Tight ends coach Steve Heiden and a defensive assistant will miss Friday's preseason contest against the Kansas City Chiefs because of COVID protocols, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Peter Schrager reported.

Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury has said the entire coaching staff is vaccinated, and the Cardinals have a very high vaccination rate as a club, per Pelissero. Arizona currently has three players on its reserve/COVID-19 list, including guard ﻿Justin Pugh﻿, who called for daily testing even for vaccinated individuals following his positive test.

Arizona and Kansas City kick off at 8 p.m. ET in Glendale, Arizona.

Injuries/COVID-19

  • Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle La’el Collins will practice Friday after being forced to exit Wednesday's session early with apparent discomfort in his shoulder/neck area, according to coach Mike McCarthy. Dallas did not practice Thursday.
  • The New York Jets placed safety Zane Lewis on injured reserve.
  • Philadelphia Eagles tight end Jason Croom is feared to have suffered a season-ending knee injury, Rapoport reported, per a source familiar with the situation source said. Croom, who was carted off early in Thursday's preseason contest against the Patriots, will soon undergo an MRI to confirm.
  • The Atlanta Falcons placed tight end Ryan Becker on injured reserve.
  • The Miami Dolphins activated linebacker Sam Eguavoen off the reserve/COVID-19 list.
  • Cleveland Browns wide receiver Ryan Switzer posted on Twitter that he underwent successful foot surgery. He was placed on injured reserve earlier this week.

Roster signings

  • The Cleveland Browns signed linebacker Willie Harvey Jr., Rapoport reported. Harvey, 25, returns to Cleveland after being waived by the club shortly before the start of last season; he initially signed as an undrafted free agent following the 2019 NFL Draft. The team later announced the signing along with the addition of linebacker Montrel Meander﻿.
  • The Atlanta Falcons signed tight end David Wells.
  • The New York Jets signed safety Bennett Jackson.
  • The Green Bay Packers signed rookie wide receiver Damon Hazelton﻿.

Roster cuts

  • The Houston Texans released defensive tackle Brandon Dunn.
  • The Cleveland Browns announced they had waived running back Corey Taylor and wide receiver JoJo Ward﻿.
  • The Miami Dolphins waived cornerback Terrell Bonds﻿.
  • The Green Bay Packers released cornerback Dominique Martin﻿.

