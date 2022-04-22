NFL roundup: Latest league news from Friday, April 22

Terrell Edmunds' longest season as a professional won't be his last in Pittsburgh.
The safety is returning to the Steelers on a one-year deal worth $2.5 million, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday.
Edmunds started in all 17 games for Pittsburgh last season, recording two interceptions, six passes defensed and a sack. From a traditional statistical standpoint, it was a productive season for Edmunds, although his Pro Football Focus overall defensive grade was the worst of his career (58).
Edmunds arrived in Pittsburgh via a first-round pick that was seen as a bit of a reach at the time back in 2018. He's never become a game-changing safety but has been solid on the back end of the Steelers' defense. Now, they'll give him one more year to see if this is the one in which he breaks through to a new level of performance.
Roster moves
- The Tampa Bay Buccaneers signed former Falcons defensive tackle Deadrin Senat, the team announced Friday. The Buccaneers also restructured quarterback Tom Brady's contract to create $9 million in cap space, per Rapoport.