NFL roundup: Latest league news from Friday, April 22

Edmunds started in all 17 games for Pittsburgh last season, recording two interceptions, six passes defensed and a sack. From a traditional statistical standpoint, it was a productive season for Edmunds, although his Pro Football Focus overall defensive grade was the worst of his career (58).

Edmunds arrived in Pittsburgh via a first-round pick that was seen as a bit of a reach at the time back in 2018. He's never become a game-changing safety but has been solid on the back end of the Steelers' defense. Now, they'll give him one more year to see if this is the one in which he breaks through to a new level of performance.