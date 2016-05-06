NFL Roster Reconstruction Awards for 2016

O'Brien identified Brock Osweiler as his savior, leading to the former Broncos quarterback landing $37 million in guarantees over the next two years. Although Osweiler is an unknown commodity with just seven NFL starts under his belt, the Texans increased his chances of success by drafting playmakers in the first four rounds of the draft. After signing Lamar Miller as the new feature back, they added game-breaking wideout Will Fuller, speedy slot receiver Braxton Miller and explosive third-down back Tyler Ervin in addition to new center Nick Martin. The talent influx will allow O'Brien and Godsey to run their full offense, complementing a defense that was the NFL's stingiest in the second half of the season.