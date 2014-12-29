Around the NFL

NFL reviewing Suh's step on Aaron Rodgers

Published: Dec 29, 2014 at 05:56 AM

The Lions don't need another stomping incident on their hands, but Ndamukong Suh might have added just that against the Packerson Sunday.

The All-Pro defensive tackle knocked Aaron Rodgers over in the fourth quarter, then proceeded to take two steps backward, both of which happened to land on the injured area between Rodgers' ankle and calf. Now he may have to pay for it.

NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday that the NFL is reviewing the incident, per a league source. Given Suh's history, it could result in a suspension for Detroit's playoff game against the Cowboys.

Packers coach Mike McCarthy clearly expressed his thoughts on Suh's actions after the game.

"I didn't see it live, I didn't see it on the (scoreboard), but from what I'm told, I'm told it was ridiculous," McCarthy said, via The Detroit Free Press. "There's no place for that. That's where I'm at with it. I don't understand it, frankly."

Suh's head coach, Jim Caldwell, who was already missing center Dominic Raiola for a stomping incident last week, said he did not think Suh's play was dirty. Rodgers seemed skeptical.

"He'll probably say it was (an) accident, he was getting blocked into him," said Rodgers, via the Free Press. "That's what (referee) Walt Anderson said. We'll see."

Rodgers ended up shoving Suh from the ground before guard T.J. Lang stepped in for a heated exchange.

Unfortunately for Suh, even if the play was an accident, he might not get the benefit of the doubt.

The latest Around The NFL Podcast recaps every Week 17 game and debates the MVP race between Aaron Rodgers and J.J. Watt. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

