NFL reviewing Suh's step on Aaron Rodgers

The Lions don't need another stomping incident on their hands, but Ndamukong Suh might have added just that against the Packerson Sunday.
The All-Pro defensive tackle knocked Aaron Rodgers over in the fourth quarter, then proceeded to take two steps backward, both of which happened to land on the injured area between Rodgers' ankle and calf. Now he may have to pay for it.
NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday that the NFL is reviewing the incident, per a league source. Given Suh's history, it could result in a suspension for Detroit's playoff game against the Cowboys.
"I didn't see it live, I didn't see it on the (scoreboard), but from what I'm told, I'm told it was ridiculous," McCarthy said, via The Detroit Free Press. "There's no place for that. That's where I'm at with it. I don't understand it, frankly."
Suh's head coach, Jim Caldwell, who was already missing center Dominic Raiola for a stomping incident last week, said he did not think Suh's play was dirty. Rodgers seemed skeptical.
"He'll probably say it was (an) accident, he was getting blocked into him," said Rodgers, via the Free Press. "That's what (referee) Walt Anderson said. We'll see."
Rodgers ended up shoving Suh from the ground before guard T.J. Lang stepped in for a heated exchange.
Unfortunately for Suh, even if the play was an accident, he might not get the benefit of the doubt.
