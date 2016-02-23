Around the NFL

NFL reviewing Fowler matter after fight video surfaces

Published: Feb 23, 2016 at 08:26 AM
Headshot_Author_Austin-Knoblauch_1400x1000
Austin Knoblauch

The NFL is reviewing the situation surrounding Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Dante Fowler after a video of him surfaced Tuesday during which he was depicted watching two women as they fight.

In the video, which was published by TMZ on Tuesday, Fowler appears to stand nearby as two women fight. At one point, Fowler stands over them as they fight on the floor. He eventually moves in to break up the skirmish.

TMZ reported the incident occurred at a Florida apartment complex on Feb. 1. No arrests or citations have been made related to the fight.

"These are disturbing images and we will review the matter," an NFL spokesperson told NFL Media.

Fowler expressed regret for his actions in a statement Tuesday.

"I am embarrassed and have apologized for my actions to everyone involved," Fowler said. "As a family, we have been dealing with this moment and the conflict that led to it since this occurred. This video surfacing is a sad reminder that emotions got the best of all of us. I take 100 percent responsibility for everything that happened."

The Jaguars also are looking into the matter.

"Dante brought the incident to our attention prior to the video being released and was embarrassed and remorseful. Violence of this type against others is unacceptable in our society and to our organization. We will continue to look into the incident while offering resources and providing support to Dante and his family to help him through this private matter."

Fowler was selected third overall by the Jaguars in the 2015 draft, but his season was derailed in May when he suffered a torn ACL during the first day of rookie minicamp. That didn't stop Jacksonville from signing him to a four-year, $23.5-million deal that was fully guaranteed.

