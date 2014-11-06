NFL reviewing Adrian Peterson case

Adrian Peterson's recent plea agreement has spurred on a new phase in his potential return to the NFL. The league released a statement Thursday saying that his case will now be reviewed for potential discipline.
"The NFL advised Adrian Peterson this afternoon that following his plea agreement to resolve his criminal case in Texas his matter will now be reviewed for potential discipline under the NFL's Personal Conduct Policy," the statement reads. "As part of the process, the NFL has requested that Peterson submit relevant information regarding his case and meet with designated experts who will make recommendations for the Commissioner's consideration.
"Peterson also will have the opportunity to have a hearing prior to the issuance of any discipline. Pending completion of the process, Peterson's status on the Reserve/Commissioner Exempt list will remain unchanged."
Peterson agreed to a deal Tuesday in a Montgomery County (Texas) courtroom that includes pleading no contest to one count of misdemeanor reckless assault and no jail time, NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported, according to a source involved with the legal proceedings.
Peterson will be placed on probation and will pay a $4,000 fine and serve 80 hours of community service. He also will take parenting classes, Montgomery County district attorney Brett Ligon said, and if he completes his probation without incident, there won't be a conviction on his record.
Peterson's lawyer said Wednesday that he hopes the NFL expedites Peterson's return to the field. Rapoport spoke with a league source who said it could take anywhere from days to weeks to resolve Peterson's case depending on how fast he provides information. A.P. is subject to a potential six-game suspension, per the league's new domestic violence policy. The NFL Players Association released a statement on the matter Thursday:
"Our union worked with the NFL, the Minnesota Vikings and Adrian's representatives on a mutual agreement pending the adjudication of his legal case. Now that his legal matter is resolved, we believe it is Adrian's right to be treated in a manner that is consistent with similar cases under our collective bargaining agreement. We will pursue any and all remedies if those rights are breached."
Rapoport notes that Peterson has been paid while on the Commisioner's/Exempt list, and that does not count as discipline. That means any suspension would be on top of what he has already "served" on the exempt list.