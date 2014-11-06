Around the NFL

NFL reviewing Adrian Peterson case

Published: Nov 06, 2014 at 07:46 AM
Headshot_Author_Gregg_Rosenthal_2019_png
Gregg Rosenthal

Around The NFL Podcast Co-Host

Adrian Peterson's recent plea agreement has spurred on a new phase in his potential return to the NFL. The league released a statement Thursday saying that his case will now be reviewed for potential discipline.

"The NFL advised Adrian Peterson this afternoon that following his plea agreement to resolve his criminal case in Texas his matter will now be reviewed for potential discipline under the NFL's Personal Conduct Policy," the statement reads. "As part of the process, the NFL has requested that Peterson submit relevant information regarding his case and meet with designated experts who will make recommendations for the Commissioner's consideration.

"Peterson also will have the opportunity to have a hearing prior to the issuance of any discipline. Pending completion of the process, Peterson's status on the Reserve/Commissioner Exempt list will remain unchanged."

Peterson agreed to a deal Tuesday in a Montgomery County (Texas) courtroom that includes pleading no contest to one count of misdemeanor reckless assault and no jail time, NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported, according to a source involved with the legal proceedings.

Peterson will be placed on probation and will pay a $4,000 fine and serve 80 hours of community service. He also will take parenting classes, Montgomery County district attorney Brett Ligon said, and if he completes his probation without incident, there won't be a conviction on his record.

Peterson's lawyer said Wednesday that he hopes the NFL expedites Peterson's return to the field. Rapoport spoke with a league source who said it could take anywhere from days to weeks to resolve Peterson's case depending on how fast he provides information. A.P. is subject to a potential six-game suspension, per the league's new domestic violence policy. The NFL Players Association released a statement on the matter Thursday:

"Our union worked with the NFL, the Minnesota Vikings and Adrian's representatives on a mutual agreement pending the adjudication of his legal case. Now that his legal matter is resolved, we believe it is Adrian's right to be treated in a manner that is consistent with similar cases under our collective bargaining agreement. We will pursue any and all remedies if those rights are breached."

Rapoport notes that Peterson has been paid while on the Commisioner's/Exempt list, and that does not count as discipline. That means any suspension would be on top of what he has already "served" on the exempt list.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Packers suspend CB Jaire Alexander one game for coin toss incident

The Green Bay Packers suspended cornerback Jaire Alexander for one game for his pregame coin toss antics ahead of Sunday's win in Carolina.
news

Travis Kelce says Chiefs' struggles are on everyone: 'It's a frustrating (expletive) experience right now'

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce discussed Kansas City's recent struggled with colorful language on Wednesday, saying the team's issues are not on "just one guy."
news

Rams WR Puka Nacua, Browns WR Amari Cooper highlight Players of the Week

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper, Los Angeles Rams wideout Puka Nacua haul in top offensive honors for Week 16.
news

Broncos benching QB Russell Wilson for remainder of 2023 season to preserve financial flexibility

The Denver Broncos are benching quarterback Russell Wilson for the remaining two games of the season to preserve financial flexibility for the team, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Wednesday. 
news

Giants name QB Tyrod Taylor as starter over Tommy DeVito vs. Rams

New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll announced Wednesday that veteran Tyrod Taylor will start Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams. Undrafted rookie Tommy DeVito will return to the backup role.
news

Commanders QB Jacoby Brissett named starter over Sam Howell for Week 17

Jacoby Brissett will be the starter when the Washington Commanders face the San Francisco 49ers in Week 17, head coach Ron Rivera told reporters Wednesday. Sam Howell had started the first 15 games of 2023 before being benched.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Dec. 27

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Doug Pederson says play-calling not to blame for Jaguars' struggles: 'We've got to take care of the football'

Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson defended offensive coordinator and play-caller Press Taylor, noting that the turnovers have truly hindered the offense from finding a groove.
news

Browns QB Joe Flacco 'happy to be where I am' after not receiving call from Jets

Joe Flacco has revived the Browns since coming aboard in mid-November, and the veteran QB is happy that fate led him to Cleveland after being with the Jets the past three years. 
news

Antonio Pierce on bid to keep Raiders coaching job: 'My resume is on the grass'

After upsetting the Kansas City Chiefs, Las Vegas interim head coach Antonio Pierce was asked if he can be the next head coach for the organization, Pierce said, "My resume is on the grass."
news

Jets QB Aaron Rodgers says it wasn't his idea to be activated: 'I asked to be put on IR'

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers says it wasn't his idea to be activated and take a roster spot after returning from an torn Achilles injury.
news

Texans claim safety Kareem Jackson off waivers from Broncos

Veteran defensive back Kareem Jackson has been claimed via waivers from the Broncos by the Texans, according to the league's transaction wire.