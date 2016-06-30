NFL reveals YouTube upload game winners

As voted on by NFL fans on Facebook, 96 of the most memorable games in NFL history will be uploaded to the NFL's official YouTube channel throughout the season.
From an initial list of 160 classic games compiled by NFL Media/NFL Films in collaboration with NFL Clubs, fans made the final decision on the three most memorable games per franchise. The full network broadcasts of all 96 games will be uploaded this August in conjunction with the start of the NFL preseason.
Voting began June 20th and ended in July. Here are the YouTube games we'll upload for all 32 NFL teams starting in August.
YouTube Games
AFC EAST
BUFFALO BILLS
1992 AFC Wild Card -- Oilers vs. Bills
Biggest Comeback
Jim Kelly outduels Steve Young defeating 49ers, 34-31. Game featured no punts, first time in NFL history. Over 1,000 total yards of offense.
- *MIAMI DOLPHINS
End of perfect season.
* Dan Marino fake play.*
- *NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS
Tuck rule game.
NEW YORK JETS
Joe Namath leads upset win.
AFC NORTH
*BALTIMORE RAVENS*
CINCINNATI BENGALS
CLEVELAND BROWNS
Greatest comeback in team history 29-28 victory.
PITTSBURGH STEELERS
Santonio Holmes MVP TD catch.
AFC SOUTH
Houston Texans
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS
David Garrard leads upset win on road.
TENNESSEE TITANS / HOUSTON OILERS
Music City Miracle
AFC WEST
DENVER BRONCOS
"This one's for Pat."
"The Drive"
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS
Joe Montana magic beats John Elway.
Joe Montana and Marcus Allen lead big road upset win over Oilers.
OAKLAND RAIDERS
SAN DIEGO CHARGERS
LaDainian Tomlinson breaks single-season TD mark.
NFC EAST
DALLAS COWBOYS
NEW YORK GIANTS
Classic re-air. David Tyree catch.
Norwood "wide right."
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES
WASHINGTON REDSKINS
Doug Williams MVP.
NFC NORTH
CHICAGO BEARS
DETROIT LIONS
Barry Sanders rushes over 2,000 yards on season.
GREEN BAY PACKERS
- *MINNESOTA VIKINGS
Adrian Peterson goes over 2,000 and just nine yards short of breaking all-time single season record.
NFC SOUTH
ATLANTA FALCONS
CAROLINA PANTHERS
First win in team history, winning 26-15.
First postseason win, reached NFC Championship Game, winning 26-17.
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS
Return to Superdome one year after Katrina. Steve Gleason block punt.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS
Tampa Bay wins shootout, 38-35.
Greatest Show on Turf on Monday Night.
NFC WEST
ARIZONA CARDINALS
LOS ANGELES RAMS (ST. LOUIS)
Warner MVP
Goal line tackle by Mike Jones on Kevin Dyson.
Eric Dickerson rushes for 248 yards.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS
"The Catch"
Montana to Taylor
Terrell Owens TD Catch
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS
RELEASE DATES FOR GAMES*
July 22
HOF Weekend - 8/5
» Favre wins Super Bowl
* Pre Week 1 - 8/12*
» Eric Dickerson rushes for 248 yards
» Upset win in Philadelphia to reach Super Bowl
» Mile High Miracle; Flacco to Jones TD ties game, win in 2OT
* Preseason Week 2 - 8/19*
» Scott Norwood "Wide right!"
* Pre Week 3 - 8/26*
» Terrell Owens catches game-winning TD
»David Garrard leads upset win on the road
* Pre Week 4 - 9/2*
Week 1 - 9/9
Week 2 - 9/16
» Jim Kelly outduels Steve Young defeating 49ers 34-31. Game featured 1,000 total yards of offense. First time in NFL history there were no punts in an entire game
Week 3 - 9/23
» Tampa Bay wins shootout, 38-35, over "Greatest Show on Turf" on MNF
Week 4 - 9/30
» "The Catch"
Week 5 - 10/7
Week 6 - 10/14
» Tomlinson breaks single-season TD mark
» Playoff win over the Seahawks
Week 7 - 10/21
» First postseason win, reached NFC Championship game, winning 26-17
Week 8 - 10/28
Week 9 - 11/4
» Marino Fake Spike
Week 10 - 11/11
» "Kellen Winslow Game"
Week 11 - 11/18
» "The Drive"
Week 12 - 11/25
Week 13 - 12/2
» Joe Namath leads upset win
Week 14 - 12/9
» Upset road win in New England to get to Super Bowl
» Joe Montana and Marcus Allen lead big road upset win over Oilers
Week 15 - 12/16
» Texans defeat the Jaguars 43-37 in OT behind Matt Schaub's 527 passing yards, 2nd most in NFL history
Week 16 - 12/23
Week 17 - 12/30
» Barry Sanders rushes over 2,000 yards
Wild Card - 1/6/17
1992 AFC Wild Card - Oilers vs Bills
» Biggest comeback in NFL history
Divisional - 1/13/17
» Tuck Rule Game
Conference - 1/20/17
» Santonio Holmes toe-tap TD catch
» Doug Williams becomes first African-American QB to win Super Bowl
» Warner MVP, goal-line tackle by Mike Jones on Kevin Dyson
» Elway wins first Super Bowl
» Montana to Taylor with 34 seconds left in game, Jerry Rice MVP- 215 rec yds