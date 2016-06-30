NFL reveals YouTube upload game winners

Published: Jun 30, 2016 at 06:26 AM

As voted on by NFL fans on Facebook, 96 of the most memorable games in NFL history will be uploaded to the NFL's official YouTube channel throughout the season.

From an initial list of 160 classic games compiled by NFL Media/NFL Films in collaboration with NFL Clubs, fans made the final decision on the three most memorable games per franchise. The full network broadcasts of all 96 games will be uploaded this August in conjunction with the start of the NFL preseason.

Voting began June 20th and ended in July. Here are the YouTube games we'll upload for all 32 NFL teams starting in August.

YouTube Games

AFC EAST

BUFFALO BILLS

1992 AFC Wild Card -- Oilers vs. Bills

Biggest Comeback

1990 AFC Championship game -- Raiders vs. Bills

Bills reach first Super Bowl 51-3 win.

1992 Week #2 - Bills vs. 49ers

Jim Kelly outduels Steve Young defeating 49ers, 34-31. Game featured no punts, first time in NFL history. Over 1,000 total yards of offense.

  • *MIAMI DOLPHINS

Super Bowl VII -- Dolphins vs. Redskins

End of perfect season.

1985 Week #13 -- Bears vs. Dolphins

Dolphins ruins Bears unbeaten season on Monday Night.*

1994 Week #13 -- Dolphins vs. Jets

* Dan Marino fake play.*

  • *NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS

Super Bowl XLIX -- Patriots vs. Seahawks

Malcolm Butler interception.

2001 AFC Division playoff -- Raiders vs. Patriots

Tuck rule game.

Super Bowl XXXVI -- Patriots vs. Rams

Patriots upset win over Rams.

*
*

NEW YORK JETS

2010 AFC Division playoff -- Jets vs. Patriots

Rex Ryan team upsets Bill Belichick's Patriots, 28-21.

Super Bowl III -- Jets vs. Colts

Joe Namath leads upset win.

2000 Week #8 - Dolphins vs. Jets

Big Jets comeback: "Monday Night Miracle."

AFC NORTH


*BALTIMORE RAVENS*

Super Bowl XLVII -- Ravens vs. 49ers

Ravens win second Super Bowl. Ray Lewis' last game.

2012 AFC Championship Game -- Ravens vs. Patriots

Upset road win in New England to get to Super Bowl.

2012 AFC Division playoffs -- Ravens vs. Broncos

Mile High Miracle. Joe Flacco to Jones TD ties game, win in 2OT.

CINCINNATI BENGALS

2015 Week #5 -- Seahawks vs. Bengals

Andy Dalton leads 4th quarter comeback against Legion of Boom.

1981 AFC Championship Game -- Chargers vs. Bengals

2003 Week #11 -- Chiefs vs. Bengals

Bengals defeat unbeaten Chiefs, 24-19. Kansas City was 10-0 going into the game.

CLEVELAND BROWNS

1986 AFC Division Playoff -- Jets vs. Browns

Double OT win vs Jets to reach AFC Championship Game.

2014 Week #5 -- Browns vs. Titans

Greatest comeback in team history 29-28 victory.

1989 AFC Division Playoff -- Bills vs. Browns

Browns goal-line stand to win 34-30.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS

Super Bowl XLIII -- Steelers vs. Cardinals

Santonio Holmes MVP TD catch.

2008 AFC Championship Game -- Ravens vs. Steelers

Steelers force five TOs en route to seventh Super Bowl appearance.

2005 AFC Division Playoff -- Steelers vs. Colts

Jerome Bettis fumble, Big Ben tackle.

AFC SOUTH

Houston Texans

2002 Week #1 -- Cowboys vs. Texans

Texans win first game as expansion team.

2011 Week #18 -- Bengals vs. Texans

Texans win first-ever playoff game, beating Bengals 31-10. J.J. Watt has INT return for TD

2012 Week #11 -- Jaguars vs. Texans

Texans defeat the Jaguars 43-37 in OT behind Matt Schaub's 527 passing yards, 2nd most in NFL history.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS

2006 AFC Championship Game -- Patriots vs. Colts

Peyton Manning comeback vs. Patriots.

2013 AFC Wild Card -- Chiefs vs. Colts

Andrew Luck leads great comeback to win 45-44.

Super Bowl XLI -- Colts vs. Bears

*
*

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS

1996 AFC Division Playoff -- Jaguars vs. Broncos

Upset win against Broncos, 30-27, at Mile High.

2007 AFC wild card -- Jaguars vs. Steelers

David Garrard leads upset win on road.

2006 Week #14 -- Colts vs. Jaguars

Team rushes for 375 yards vs Colts, beating future Super Bowl champs, 44-17.

TENNESSEE TITANS / HOUSTON OILERS

1999 AFC Wild Card -- Bills vs. Titans

Music City Miracle

1999 AFC Championship Game -- Titans vs. Jaguars

Beat Jaguars on road to get to Super Bowl.

2003 AFC wild card -- Titans vs. Ravens

Titans last-second FG to win, 20-17.

AFC WEST

DENVER BRONCOS

Super Bowl XXXII -- Broncos vs. Packers

John Elway finally wins a Super Bowl.

Super Bowl 50 -- Broncos vs. Panthers

"This one's for Pat."

1986 AFC Championship Game -- Broncos vs. Browns

"The Drive"

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS

1994 Week #7 -- Chiefs vs. Broncos

Joe Montana magic beats John Elway.

2015 AFC wild card -- Chiefs vs. Texans

Chiefs shut out Texans in playoffs.

1993 AFC Division playoff -- Chiefs vs. Oilers

Joe Montana and Marcus Allen lead big road upset win over Oilers.

OAKLAND RAIDERS

Super Bowl XVIII -- Raiders vs. Redskins

2002 AFC Championship Game -- Titans vs. Raiders

Super Bowl XI -- Raiders vs. Vikings

*
*

SAN DIEGO CHARGERS

1981 AFC Division Playoff -- Chargers vs. Dolphins

Chargers 41-38 OT win. "Kellen Winslow Game"

2006 Week #14 -- Broncos vs. Chargers

LaDainian Tomlinson breaks single-season TD mark.

1994 AFC Championship Game -- Chargers vs. Steelers

Chargers upset win on the road in Pittsburgh to go to Super Bowl.

NFC EAST

DALLAS COWBOYS

Super Bowl XXVII -- Cowboys vs. Bills

Cowboys first Super Bowl win under Jimmy Johnson.

Super Bowl XII -- Cowboys vs. Broncos

Cowboys' 27-10 Super Bowl win.

Super Bowl VI -- Cowboys vs. Dolphins

Cowboys first Super Bowl win, 24-3.

NEW YORK GIANTS

Super Bowl XLII -- Giants vs. Patriots

Classic re-air. David Tyree catch.

2007 NFC Championship Game -- Giants vs. Packers

Giants upset win at Lambeau. Cold weather game.

Super Bowl XXV -- Giants vs. Bills

Norwood "wide right."

  • *

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

2010 Week #15 -- Eagles vs. Giants

DeSean Jackson PR TD.

2003 NFC Division Playoff -- Eagles vs. Packers

Fourth and 26, Eagles convert to win 20-17 (Freddie Mitchell catch).

1980 NFC Championship Game -- Cowboys vs. Eagles

Eagles win 20-7 to go to Super Bowl.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS

1982 NFC Championship Game -- Cowboys vs. Redskins

Redskins beat rival Cowboys, to reach Super Bowl.

2015 Week #7 -- Buccaneers vs. Redskins

Kirk Cousins leads 31-30, greatest Redskins comeback. "You Like That."

Super Bowl XXII -- Redskins vs. Broncos

Doug Williams MVP.

*
*

NFC NORTH

CHICAGO BEARS

Super Bowl XX -- Bears vs. Patriots

Bears win Super Bowl.

2006 Week #6 -- Bears vs. Cardinals

Bears' great Monday Night Football comeback. Dennis Green news conference.

1985 Week #11 - Bears vs. Cowboys

Bears pound the Cowboys, 44-0.

DETROIT LIONS

2013 Week #8 -- Cowboys vs Lions

Matthew Stafford and Calvin Johnson help lead Lions to 31-30 win.

1997 Week #17 -- Jets vs Lions

Barry Sanders rushes over 2,000 yards on season.

1991 NFC Division Playoff -- Cowboys vs Lions

Lions' big playoff win over Cowboys.

*
*

GREEN BAY PACKERS

Super Bowl XLV -- Packers vs Steelers

Aaron Rodgers wins Super Bowl.

2003 Week #16 -- Packers vs Raiders

Super Bowl XXXI -- Packers vs Patriots

Favre wins Super Bowl.

  • *MINNESOTA VIKINGS

2012 Week #17 -- Packers vs Vikings

Adrian Peterson goes over 2,000 and just nine yards short of breaking all-time single season record.

1998 Thanksgiving Day game -- Vikings vs Cowboys

Randy Moss torches the Cowboys.

1987 NFC Division Playoff -- Vikings vs 49ers

Vikings' upset win on road against best team in NFL.

*
*

NFC SOUTH

ATLANTA FALCONS

1998 NFC Championship Game -- Falcons vs Vikings

Advance to Super Bowl.

2012 NFC Division Playoff Game -- Seahawks vs Falcons

Playoff win over the Seahawks.

2002 NFC Wild Card -- Falcons vs Packers

Mike Vick upset win at Lambeau, first home loss at Lambeau for Packers (27-7).

*
*

CAROLINA PANTHERS

2013 MNF win -- Patriots vs Panthers

Cam Newton to Ted Ginn with 59 seconds left to win game vs Patriots.

2003 NFC Division Playoff -- Panthers vs Rams

Double OT, Steve Smith walk-off.

1995 Week #7 -- Jets vs Panthers

First win in team history, winning 26-15.

1996 NFC Division Game -- Cowboys vs Panthers

First postseason win, reached NFC Championship Game, winning 26-17.

2008 Week #13 -- Panthers vs Packers

Panthers' 35-31 win at Lambeau over Brett Favre.

Big win helps Panthers eventually win division.

*
*

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

Super Bowl XLIV -- Saints vs. Colts

2009 NFC Championship Game -- Saints vs Vikings

Saints win to reach Super Bowl.

2006 Week #3 -- Falcons vs Saints

Return to Superdome one year after Katrina. Steve Gleason block punt.

*
*

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS

Super Bowl XXXVII -- Buccaneers vs Raiders

2002 NFC Championship Game -- Buccaneers vs Eagles

Upset win in Philadelphia to reach Super Bowl.

2000 Week #16 -- Buccaneers vs Rams

Tampa Bay wins shootout, 38-35.

Greatest Show on Turf on Monday Night.

*
*

NFC WEST

ARIZONA CARDINALS

2015 NFC Division Playoff -- Packers vs Cardinals

Cardinals overcome Hail Mary TD to win.

Larry Fitzgerald TD wins it in OT.

2008 NFC Championship Game -- Eagles vs Cardinals

Win gets Cardinals to Super Bowl.

2009 NFC Wild Card - Packers vs Cardinals

Kurt Warner outduels Aaron Rodgers in OT game.

*
*

LOS ANGELES RAMS (ST. LOUIS)

Super Bowl 34 -- Rams vs Titans

Warner MVP

Goal line tackle by Mike Jones on Kevin Dyson.

1985 NFC Divisional Playoff-- Rams vs Cowboys

Eric Dickerson rushes for 248 yards.

2001 NFC Championship Game -- Eagles vs Rams

Rams come from behind to beat Eagles and reach Super Bowl.

*
*

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS

1981 NFC Championship Game -- Cowboys vs 49ers

"The Catch"

Super Bowl XXIII -- 49ers vs Bengals

Montana to Taylor

1998 NFC Wild Card -- Packers vs 49ers

Terrell Owens TD Catch

*
*

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

Super Bowl 48 -- Seahawks vs Broncos

First Super Bowl win.

2013 NFC Championship Game -- 49ers vs Seahawks

Richard Sherman deflection for game saving INT.

2014 NFC Championship Game -- Seahawks vs Packers

Russell Wilson leads second-half comeback to defeat Packers and reach second straight Super Bowl.

RELEASE DATES FOR GAMES*

YouTube playlist link 

July 22

1998 Thanksgiving Day game - Vikings vs Cowboys

» Moss torches the Cowboys 

2006 Week 6 - Bears vs Cardinals

» Bears great Monday Night comeback 

Training Camp - 7/29

Super Bowl XLV - Steelers vs Packers

» Aaron Rodgers' first SB win 

1999 AFC Wild Card Game - Bills vs Titans

» "Music City Miracle" 

Super Bowl XI - Raiders vs Vikings

» Stabler topples "Purple People Eaters" 

2001 NFC Championship - Eagles vs Rams

» Rams come from behind to beat Eagles, reach Super Bowl 

HOF Weekend - 8/5

2003 Packers vs Raiders - Week 16

» Favre returns after father's passing, throws 4 TDs 

Super Bowl XLI - Colts vs. Bears

» Manning/Dungy/Harrison win first Super Bowl 

Super Bowl XXXI - Patriots vs Packers

» Favre wins Super Bowl 

*
*

* Pre Week 1 - 8/12*

1985 NFC Divisional - Cowboys vs Rams

» Eric Dickerson rushes for 248 yards

2002 NFC Championship - Buccaneers vs Eagles

» Upset win in Philadelphia to reach Super Bowl

2012 AFC Division Playoffs - Ravens vs Broncos

» Mile High Miracle; Flacco to Jones TD ties game, win in 2OT

*
*

* Preseason Week 2 - 8/19*

Super Bowl VI - Cowboys vs Dolphins

» Cowboys' first Super Bowl win, 24-3

Super Bowl XXV - Bills vs Giants

» Scott Norwood "Wide right!"

Super Bowl XX - Bears vs Patriots

» Bears win first Super Bowl

*
*

* Pre Week 3 - 8/26*

2013 Patriots vs Panthers - Week 11 MNF

» Cam Newton to Tedd Ginn with :59 seconds left to win game vs Patriots

1998 NFC Wildcard - Packers vs 49ers

» Terrell Owens catches game-winning TD

2007 AFC Wild Card - Jaguars vs Steelers

»David Garrard leads upset win on the road

*
*

* Pre Week 4 - 9/2*

2002 Cowboys vs Texans - Week 1

» Texans' first win as an expansion franchise

Super Bowl XLII - Giants vs Patriots

» David Tyree catch, Giants over undefeated Patriots

2015 Buccaneers vs Redskins - Week 7

» "You like that?!" Kirk Cousins leads largest comeback win in Redskins history

Week 1 - 9/9

Super Bowl 50 - Broncos vs Panthers

» "This one's for Pat!" Broncos defense dominates, Manning wins his second SB ring

Super Bowl XLIX - Patriots vs Seahawks

» Malcolm Butler interception seals the win for Patriots, Katy Perry performs halftime

2006 AFC Championship - Patriots vs Colts

» Epic Peyton Manning-led Colts comeback over Patriots

Week 2 - 9/16

2015 AFC Wild Card - Chiefs vs Texans

» Chiefs shut out Texans in Houston

2012 Packers vs Vikings - Week 17

» Adrian Peterson breaks 2k rush yards for season, 9 short of all-time single season record

1992 Bills vs 49ers - Week 2

» Jim Kelly outduels Steve Young defeating 49ers 34-31. Game featured 1,000 total yards of offense. First time in NFL history there were no punts in an entire game

Week 3 - 9/23

Thanksgiving 1985 Bears vs Cowboys - Week 11

» '85 Bears pound Cowboys 44-0

2002 AFC Championship - Titans vs Raiders

» QB Rich Gannon leads Raiders air-attack that vanquishes Titans

2006 Falcons vs Saints - Week 3

» Saints return to the Superdome one year after Hurricane Katrina. Steve Gleason blocks punt

2000 Rams vs Buccaneers - Week 16

» Tampa Bay wins shootout, 38-35, over "Greatest Show on Turf" on MNF

Week 4 - 9/30

2006 Week 14 - Colts vs Jaguars

» Team rushes for 375 yards vs Colts, beating future Super Bowl champs, 44-17

1981 NFC Championship Game - Cowboys vs 49ers

» "The Catch"

Super Bowl VII - Dolphins vs Redskins

» 17-0 season for the Dolphins, only undefeated team in NFL history

Week 5 - 10/7

Super Bowl 48 - Seahawks vs Broncos

» Seahawks dominate Peyton Manning's Broncos en route to first SB win

2007 NFC Championship Game - Giants vs Packers

» Giants upset win in the frigid temperatures at Lambeau Field

2015 Week 5 - Seahawks vs Bengals

» Andy Dalton leads 4th quarter comeback against Legion of Boom

Week 6 - 10/14

2014 Titans vs Browns - Week 5

» Greatest comeback in Browns team history 29-28 victory

2006 Broncos vs Chargers - Week 14

» Tomlinson breaks single-season TD mark

2012 NFC Division Playoff Game - Seahawks vs Falcons

» Playoff win over the Seahawks

Week 7 - 10/21

Super Bowl 12 - Cowboys vs Broncos

» Cowboys 27-10 Super Bowl Win

1996 NFC Division Game - Cowboys vs Panthers

» First postseason win, reached NFC Championship game, winning 26-17

Super Bowl 27 - Cowboys vs Bills

» Cowboys' first Super Bowl win under new head coach Jimmy Johnson

Week 8 - 10/28

1986 AFC Division Playoff - Browns vs Jets

» Browns double OT win vs Jets to reach AFC Championship game

2013 AFC Wild Card- Chiefs vs Colts

» Andrew Luck leads great comeback to win 45-44

2002 NFC Wild Card - Falcons vs Packers

» Michael Vick upset win at Lambeau, first home loss at Lambeau for Packers (27-7)

Super Bowl 37 - Raiders vs Buccaneers

» Buccaneers win first Super Bowl

Week 9 - 11/4

1994 Week 13 - Dolphins vs Jets

» Marino Fake Spike

2008 AFC Championship Game - Ravens vs Steelers

» Steelers force 5 TOs en route to seventh SB appearance.

2010 Week 15 - Eagles vs Giants

» DeSean Jackson PR TD walk-off

2003 NFC Division Playoff - Panthers vs Rams

» Double OT, Steve Smith walk-off

Week 10 - 11/11

1981 AFC Division Playoff - Chargers vs Dolphins

» Chargers 41-38 OT win.

» "Kellen Winslow Game"

1991 NFC Division Playoff - Cowboys vs Lions

» Lions' big playoff win over Cowboys

Super Bowl XVIII - Redskins vs Raiders

» Raiders defeat Redskins

Week 11 - 11/18

1994 AFC Championship Game - Chargers vs Steelers

» Chargers upset win on the road in Pittsburgh to go to Super Bowl

1986 AFC Championship game - Broncos vs Browns

» "The Drive"

2003 Chiefs vs Bengals - Week 11

» Bengals defeat unbeaten Chiefs, 24-19

Super Bowl XLIV - Saints vs Colts

» Saints win first Super Bowl over Peyton Manning-led Colts

Week 12 - 11/25

1982 NFC Championship Game - Cowboys vs Redskins

» Redskins beat rival Cowboys, to reach Super Bowl

2005 AFC Division Playoff - Steelers vs Colts

» Bettis fumble, Big Ben tackle

1994 Week 7 - Chiefs vs Broncos

» Chiefs QB Joe Montana beats old nemesis John Elway

2003 NFC Division Playoff - Packers vs Eagles

» 4th and 26 Eagles convert to win 20-17 (Freddie Mitchell catch)

Week 13 - 12/2

1990 AFC Championship game - Raiders vs Bills

» Bills reach first Super Bowl 51-3 win

Super Bowl XXXVI - Rams vs Patriots

» Patriots upset win over Rams

Super Bowl III - Jets vs Colts

» Joe Namath leads upset win

1996 AFC Division Playoff - Jaguars vs Broncos

» Upset Jaguars win, 30-27, at Mile High

1985 Week 13 - Bears vs Dolphins

» Dolphins ruin Bears' unbeaten season on Monday Night

Week 14 - 12/9

2012 AFC Championship Game - Ravens vs Patriots

» Upset road win in New England to get to Super Bowl

2014 NFC Championship Game - Packers vs Seahawks

» Russell Wilson leads second half comeback to defeat Packers and reach second straight Super Bowl

1993 AFC Division Playoff - Chiefs vs Oilers

» Joe Montana and Marcus Allen lead big road upset win over Oilers

Week 15 - 12/16

1989 AFC Division Playoff - Bills vs Browns

» Browns goal-line stand to win 34-30

2012 Jaguars vs Texans - Week 11

» Texans defeat the Jaguars 43-37 in OT behind Matt Schaub's 527 passing yards, 2nd most in NFL history

2000 Dolphins vs Jets - Week 8 MNF

» Big Jets comeback: "Monday Night Miracle"

Week 16 - 12/23

2010 AFC Division Playoff - Jets vs Patriots

» Rex Ryan team upsets Bill Belichick's Patriots, 28-21

2011 AFC Wild Card - Bengals vs Texans

» Texans win first ever playoff game, beating Bengals 31-10

» J.J. Watt has INT return for TD

1999 AFC Championship Game - Titans vs Jaguars

» Titans beat Jaguars on the road to get to Super Bowl

2013 Cowboys vs Lions - Week 8

» Matthew Stafford and Calvin Johnson lead Lions to close win over Cowboys

Week 17 - 12/30

2013 NFC Championship Game - 49ers vs Seahawks

» Richard Sherman deflection for game-saving INT

1980 NFC Championship Game - Cowboys vs Eagles

» Eagles 20-7 win to go to Super Bowl

1997 Jets vs Lions - Week 17

» Barry Sanders rushes over 2,000 yards

Wild Card - 1/6/17

2009 NFC Wild Card - Packers vs Cardinals

» Kurt Warner outduels Aaron Rodgers in OT game

2003 AFC Wild Card - Ravens vs Titans

» Titans last-second FG to win, 20-17

1992 AFC Wild Card - Oilers vs Bills

» Biggest comeback in NFL history

Divisional - 1/13/17

2001 AFC Division Playoff - Raiders vs Patriots

» Tuck Rule Game

2015 NFC Division Playoff - Packers vs Cardinals

» Cardinals overcome Hail Mary TD to win.

» Larry Fitzgerald TD wins it in OT

1987 NFC Division Playoff - Vikings vs 49ers

» Vikings upset win on road against best team in NFL

Conference - 1/20/17

2008 NFC Championship Game - Eagles vs Cardinals

» Win gets Cardinals to Super Bowl

2009 NFC Championship Game - Vikings vs Saints

» Saints win to reach Super Bowl

1981 AFC Championship Game - Chargers vs Bengals

» Win, go to Super Bowl "Freezer Bowl"

1998 NFC Championship Game - Falcons vs Vikings

» Falcons pull off historic upset over record-setting Vikings

Pro Bowl - 1/27/17 {1 GAME PER DAY LEADING UP TO SUPER BOWL LI}

Super Bowl XLVII - Ravens vs 49ers

» Ravens win second Super Bowl, Ray Lewis' last game.

Super Bowl XLIII - Steelers vs Cardinals

» Santonio Holmes toe-tap TD catch

Super Bowl XXII - Redskins vs Broncos

» Doug Williams becomes first African-American QB to win Super Bowl

Super Bowl XXXIV - Rams vs Titans

» Warner MVP, goal-line tackle by Mike Jones on Kevin Dyson

Super Bowl XXXII - Packers vs Broncos

» Elway wins first Super Bowl

Super Bowl XXIII - Bengals vs 49ers

» Montana to Taylor with 34 seconds left in game, Jerry Rice MVP- 215 rec yds

Super Bowl -- 7/3 (Promotion of all Super Bowls on YouTube)

